Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 is out and what a huge impression did it make. The final two episodes, with the last one being longer than most movies out there, saw our group bring the fight to Vecna and try and take him out in the Upside-Down. While that was going on though, Eddie Munson on the other hand was putting on a show the likes of which hasn’t been seen in a long time. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Review: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour's Netflix Series Continues to Be Television At Its Stunning Best! (LatestLY Exclusive).
Amping up his guitar and kicking total ass by playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in one of the most high-octane scenes of the series, Eddie Munson is everyone’s hero. Played wonderfully by Joseph Quinn, the scene saw Eddie distract the bats in Upside-Down and bring them to him so Vecna could be attacked at his most vulnerable. If you want to try and kill a villain, this is how you do it.
Stranger Things continues its good choice of songs this season. Before it was “Running Up the Hill” by Kate Bush and now Vol 2 will be synonymous with “Master of Puppets”. The song fit the tone of the scene perfectly, and just brought such energy to an already chaotic episode.
Listen To The Song Below:
If you want to sing along to the song too, then you can as the lyrics are provided below.
End of passion play, crumbling away
I'm your source of self-destruction
Veins that pump with fear
Sucking darkest clear
Feeding on your death's construction
Taste me and you will see
More is all you need
Dedicated to
How I'm killing you
Come crawling faster
Obey your master
Your life burns faster
Obey your master
Master
Master of puppets I'm pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can't see a thing
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master
Master
Needlework the way, never you betray
Life of death becoming clearer
Pain monopoly, ritual misery
Chop your breakfast on a mirror
Taste me and you will see
More is all you need
Dedicated to
How I'm killing you
Come crawling faster
Obey your master
Your life burns faster
Obey your master
Master
Master of puppets I'm pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can't see a thing
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master
Master
Master, master
Where's the dreams that I've been after?
Master, master
You promised only lies
Laughter, laughter
All I hear and see is laughter
Laughter, laughter
Laughing at my cries
Fix me
Hell is worth all that
Natural habitat
Just a rhyme without a reason
Neverending maze
Drift on numbered days
Now your life is out of season
I will occupy
I will help you die
I will run through you
Now I rule you too
Come crawling faster
Obey your Master
Your life burns faster
Obey your Master
Master
Master of Puppets I'm pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can't see a thing
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream
Master
Master
Sang by Metallic lead singer James Hetfield, he has said that “Master of Puppets” is all about drugs. The song refers to how drugs basically control every moment of your life. Instead of you controlling you, it’s the drugs controlling you as you’re addicted to them.
The song went perfectly well with the scene as it was not only the most metal thing you will ever see, but also has some symbolism behind what’s happening. It sees how Vecna controls their victims and contorts their body in many ways, making them a puppet of his. Not only that, but it also saw the actual puppets of Vecna being called away from the scene, so that was something that totally feels rad once you get the meaning behind it. Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard's Netflix Season Finale and How It Sets Up Season 5 (SPOILER ALERT).
Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 is streaming currently on Netflix.
