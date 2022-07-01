Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 is out and what a huge impression did it make. The final two episodes, with the last one being longer than most movies out there, saw our group bring the fight to Vecna and try and take him out in the Upside-Down. While that was going on though, Eddie Munson on the other hand was putting on a show the likes of which hasn’t been seen in a long time. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Review: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour's Netflix Series Continues to Be Television At Its Stunning Best! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Amping up his guitar and kicking total ass by playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in one of the most high-octane scenes of the series, Eddie Munson is everyone’s hero. Played wonderfully by Joseph Quinn, the scene saw Eddie distract the bats in Upside-Down and bring them to him so Vecna could be attacked at his most vulnerable. If you want to try and kill a villain, this is how you do it.

Stranger Things continues its good choice of songs this season. Before it was “Running Up the Hill” by Kate Bush and now Vol 2 will be synonymous with “Master of Puppets”. The song fit the tone of the scene perfectly, and just brought such energy to an already chaotic episode.

End of passion play, crumbling away I'm your source of self-destruction Veins that pump with fear Sucking darkest clear Feeding on your death's construction Taste me and you will see More is all you need Dedicated to How I'm killing you Come crawling faster Obey your master Your life burns faster Obey your master Master Master of puppets I'm pulling your strings Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can't see a thing Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master Master Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master Master Needlework the way, never you betray Life of death becoming clearer Pain monopoly, ritual misery Chop your breakfast on a mirror Taste me and you will see More is all you need Dedicated to How I'm killing you Come crawling faster Obey your master Your life burns faster Obey your master Master Master of puppets I'm pulling your strings Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can't see a thing Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master Master Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master Master Master, master Where's the dreams that I've been after? Master, master You promised only lies Laughter, laughter All I hear and see is laughter Laughter, laughter Laughing at my cries Fix me Hell is worth all that Natural habitat Just a rhyme without a reason Neverending maze Drift on numbered days Now your life is out of season I will occupy I will help you die I will run through you Now I rule you too Come crawling faster Obey your Master Your life burns faster Obey your Master Master Master of Puppets I'm pulling your strings Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can't see a thing Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master Master Just call my name, 'cause I'll hear you scream Master Master

Sang by Metallic lead singer James Hetfield, he has said that “Master of Puppets” is all about drugs. The song refers to how drugs basically control every moment of your life. Instead of you controlling you, it’s the drugs controlling you as you’re addicted to them.

The song went perfectly well with the scene as it was not only the most metal thing you will ever see, but also has some symbolism behind what’s happening. It sees how Vecna controls their victims and contorts their body in many ways, making them a puppet of his. Not only that, but it also saw the actual puppets of Vecna being called away from the scene, so that was something that totally feels rad once you get the meaning behind it. Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard's Netflix Season Finale and How It Sets Up Season 5 (SPOILER ALERT).

