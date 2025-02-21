Stranger Things 5 is set to premiere on Netflix this year, bringing back the main cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, and Joe Keery, among others. However, fans are currently shocked by several major leaks from Netflix’s popular series. According to reports, nearly 400 files have surfaced online, revealing stills, posters and character designs intended for merchandise. Despite the leaks, Netflix has yet to issue an official statement regarding the leaks or the season’s release date. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink’s Netflix Sci-Fi Series to Release in Two Parts? Here’s What We Know.

The leaked material hints at intense scenes and significant character developments. A user on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a thread compiling the leaked promotional materials and information. These include a still of Eleven and Jim Hopper preparing for battle, the first look at Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) in the new season, a poster featuring Eleven alongside her past versions from previous seasons, a new still of Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and more. Take a look at the major leaks from Stranger Things 5 below: ‘Stranger Things’ 5: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink’s Iconic Netflix Series Episode Titles Finally Revealed (Watch Video).

‘Stranger Things 5’ LEAKED Online

All of the Stranger Things season 5 promotional material and information that has been leaked A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UK2lNdZfSl — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #InvincibleS3❗ (@spn678) February 20, 2025

New Monster & WSQK Radio Van Stills

First look at a new monster for season 5 called The Tree Flayer (???) I don't know how I feel about this one but it kind of looks like a younger version of the Mind Flayer. pic.twitter.com/4PolRRdhN1 — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #InvincibleS3❗ (@spn678) February 20, 2025

‘Stranger Things Season 5’ SPOILER ALERT

A couple of new possible scoops on #StrangerThings5: - Robin & Steve run the new WSQK radio station. - Vecna (in human form) calls himself “Mr. Whatsit.” - Murray works at Bradley’s under the name “Austin.” - Karen Wheeler is now a hairdresser. - Bradley’s Big Buy now sells… pic.twitter.com/DqUxRvLwJw — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) February 20, 2025

Murray Batman

First look at Murray Batman in Stranger Things season 5. According to leaks, he will be working at Bradley's Big Buy under the name of Austin. pic.twitter.com/rPKPNi5WTV — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #InvincibleS3❗ (@spn678) February 20, 2025

Key Details

New still of Robin Buckley pic.twitter.com/riaAMB7ePA — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #InvincibleS3❗ (@spn678) February 20, 2025

Eleven and Her Past Versions

New poster with Eleven with past versions of her previous seasons. Again massive appreciation for her outfit here because it gives big main character energy pic.twitter.com/H2aY1gwxUk — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #InvincibleS3❗ (@spn678) February 20, 2025

The Key Characters

Here's the party together again in this new still with Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will shaking hands, possibly playing DND? Looks like the same park bench Eddie and Chrissy met at, so this may also be the scene Will is Vecna'd at. pic.twitter.com/FPJBH3hIU4 — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #InvincibleS3❗ (@spn678) February 20, 2025

Dustin Henderson

First look at Dustin in season 5, sporting long hair and a Hellfire Club shirt, in honour of Eddie. He's wearing a WIQ radio tower photo in the second pic. pic.twitter.com/xtAFVIjUI3 — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #InvincibleS3❗ (@spn678) February 20, 2025

‘Stranger Things 5’ Info

Still of Eleven and Hopper heading to battle. It gives strong callbacks to season 2 when El and Hopper went to Hawkins Lab to close the gate. I love El's outfit here, it looks very badass. Also Hopper with a gun >>>🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lt1zOwBCUd — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #InvincibleS3❗ (@spn678) February 20, 2025

These leaks have sparked a mix of excitement and frustration among Stranger Things fans, who are eagerly anticipating the fifth and final season.

