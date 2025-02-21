Stranger Things 5 is set to premiere on Netflix this year, bringing back the main cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, and Joe Keery, among others. However, fans are currently shocked by several major leaks from Netflix’s popular series. According to reports, nearly 400 files have surfaced online, revealing stills, posters and character designs intended for merchandise. Despite the leaks, Netflix has yet to issue an official statement regarding the leaks or the season’s release date. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink’s Netflix Sci-Fi Series to Release in Two Parts? Here’s What We Know.

The leaked material hints at intense scenes and significant character developments. A user on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a thread compiling the leaked promotional materials and information. These include a still of Eleven and Jim Hopper preparing for battle, the first look at Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) in the new season, a poster featuring Eleven alongside her past versions from previous seasons, a new still of Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and more. Take a look at the major leaks from Stranger Things 5 below: ‘Stranger Things’ 5: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink’s Iconic Netflix Series Episode Titles Finally Revealed (Watch Video).

‘Stranger Things 5’ LEAKED Online

New Monster & WSQK Radio Van Stills

‘Stranger Things Season 5’ SPOILER ALERT

Murray Batman

Key Details

Eleven and Her Past Versions

The Key Characters

Dustin Henderson

‘Stranger Things 5’ Info

These leaks have sparked a mix of excitement and frustration among Stranger Things fans, who are eagerly anticipating the fifth and final season.

