Ready to go upside down? If you are, then Netflix is also ready to bring the final part of its most anticipated show, Stranger Things. The series will return for its fifth season on November 27, although an official release date has yet to be confirmed. According to The Hollywood Handle, there are strong indications that the streaming platform may adopt a two-part release format, similar to what was done with Season 4. The first part of Season 5 will release in October and November. While the date remains speculative, it's clear that Stranger Things fans will have a thrilling conclusion to the series, with the final season expected to be released in two parts, maintaining the suspense and excitement. The cast of Stranger Things 5 includes Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Natalia Dyer, among others. ‘Stranger Things’ 5 Release Date: Finale Season of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink’s Iconic Netflix Series to Premiere November 27, 2025?.

Stranger Things In Two Parts?

‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 5 is rumored to be split into 2 parts. Expected to release in October and November this year. (Via: https://t.co/LYErF3Tfm6) pic.twitter.com/hadAHZssok — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 26, 2025

