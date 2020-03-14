Surbhi Chandna Bids an Emotional Farewell to Sanjivani 2, Calls Dr Ishani the Most Complicated and Most Difficult Character to Decode (View Post)

And it was a wrap on Sanjivani 2 on March 13, 2020. The show aired its last episode on Friday and not long after, lead actress Surbhi Chandna, who plays Dr Ishani in the medical drama, penned down a lengthy and equally emotional farewell post. Surbhi went on to thank everyone involved in the making of the show - right from the producers, to writers, to the technicians and camera persons, hair and make up artists to her co-stars both juniors and seniors. Sanjivani 2 February 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Sid Learns a Shocking Truth About Ishaani, While NV Tests Her Threshold to Perform Critical Surgery.
View this post on Instagram
And today we air the last episode of what i call - a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani .. @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thankyou both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge ... A risky subject in todays TV TIMES ..letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like i love calling it . Dr. Ishani has to be the most complicated the most difficult girl/character to decode and it has been a task cracking her and to still make her loveable - vulnerable - inspiring yet extremely strong was only possible because of my writers directors & the creatives.. the stylish doctor that i have looked in all phases of this season can only be credited to the stylists and the Hair Makeup Team. To add to the that and give the whole hospital drama feel was the fab team of cameramen.. in pictures you see different look tests , me going super short with my hair , these are the memories i will want to look back at - all the time To all my co actors the Seniors and Juniors for all the fun-great times but most importantly helping me learn from you to helping me better my craft in the process.. this was possible because of the crazily hardworking team including the ones i haven’t mentioned but make the workplace home away from home and never stop smiling ever ♥️ Then is the Fan Family and Viewers of #sanjivani that make it a ride in itself 😅.. We are the ones playing and living the characters and are extremely proud so nobody can feel them the way we do but respect always for the way you feel for them . #jobdonewell to us For now its a bye bye from #Dr.ISHANI To some newness ahead .. Wait for it 🥂
A few days back, actor Namit Khanna, who played Dr Sidhant Mathur on the show and was seen opposite Surbhi, also penned a lengthy farewell message. Sanjivani 2 February 25, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Reveals the Truth About Sid’s Condition to Ishaani and Even Saves Her From Grave Danger.
View this post on Instagram
The captain of the Sanjivani ship @rakesh.malhotra89 he is the man along with Dharam sir who helped us sail to the finish line! It was fun to be on the ship. Only had a few pictures on my phone from the last night on the ship.. memories with beautiful people who left their mark in my life! Thank you to each and everyone who sailed along.. I wish I could pen down everyone’s name but I guess I will stick to being lazy today.. Thank you for being part of this journey with me.. To all my fans- I can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for each one of you in words! I just want to say that you have been my biggest strength and support though this journey and I’ll always be grateful for the love that you all have showered day after day!! Thank you!! Love you all! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏#newbeginnings #newchapter #sanjivani #6thmar2020
The medical drama recently saw the entry of actor Gaurav Chopra, who played Ishani's husband. At the end of the show, NV, Navratan Singh leaves Ishani and re-unites her with Dr Sid. Well, here's a well-deserved happy ending!!!