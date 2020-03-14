Surbhi Chandna Bids an Emotional Farewell to Sanjivani 2, Calls Dr Ishani the Most Complicated and Most Difficult Character to Decode (View Post)

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And it was a wrap on Sanjivani 2 on March 13, 2020. The show aired its last episode on Friday and not long after, lead actress Surbhi Chandna, who plays Dr Ishani in the medical drama, penned down a lengthy and equally emotional farewell post. Surbhi went on to thank everyone involved in the making of the show - right from the producers, to writers, to the technicians and camera persons, hair and make up artists to her co-stars both juniors and seniors. Sanjivani 2 February 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Sid Learns a Shocking Truth About Ishaani, While NV Tests Her Threshold to Perform Critical Surgery.

In her post, Surbhi went on to thank every single person in detail for their contributions towards making Sanjivani 2 a success.

Check Out Surbhi's Emotional Message Below:

A few days back, actor Namit Khanna, who played Dr Sidhant Mathur on the show and was seen opposite Surbhi, also penned a lengthy farewell message. Sanjivani 2 February 25, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Reveals the Truth About Sid’s Condition to Ishaani and Even Saves Her From Grave Danger.

Check It Out Below:

The medical drama recently saw the entry of actor Gaurav Chopra, who played Ishani's husband. At the end of the show, NV, Navratan Singh leaves Ishani and re-unites her with Dr Sid. Well, here's a well-deserved happy ending!!!