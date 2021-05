Joe Lara- the star of the famous adventure movie Tarzan: The Epic Adventures has passed away in a plane crash. The 58-year-old was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into a lake this weekend. ‘Tarzan’ Actor Ron Ely’s Son Stabs Mom, Is Shot Dead by Cops

TMZ reported that the private jet, said to be a Cessna 501 took off on Saturday (local time) from Smyrna Airport, just outside of Nashville, and was reportedly headed toward Palm Beach, but somehow plunged into Percy Priest Lake not too long after takeoff. After the accident, fire and other rescue crews were dispatched to the scene but, after an all-night operation, authorities told TMZ that the passengers were killed in the accident. Shreyas Iyer Imitates Tarzan While Jumping Into River in Trinidad Post India’s Victory Over West Indies in 2nd ODI (Watch Video)

Their families were notified soon after and as per TMZ, an investigation is underway to determine the cause behind the crash. There was a total of seven people who were killed in the accident, TMZ has learned. Lara was with his spouse Gwen Lara who was a Christian diet guru. Others were reported to be locals.

Lara is infamous for starring as Tarzan for a total of 22 episodes where he played the king of the jungle between 1996 and 2000. He also starred in a TV movie that came out years prior called Tarzan in Manhattan. He also had done other action-fantasy roles in movies such as Steel Frontier, Sunset Heat, Gunsmoke: The Last Apache, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, The Magnificent Seven, Baywatch and Tropical Heat, and more. Lara and Gwen have left behind three children, as per TMZ.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)