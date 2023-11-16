The title track of Tatlubaaz featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Agarwal is a foot-tapping anthem that injects a dose of zest, blending laughter with an irresistible beat, promising pure entertainment. Set to premiere on November 25, 2023, exclusively on India’s premier OTT platform, EPIC ON, this track sets the tone for the series' exhilarating conman narrative. Tatlubaaz Trailer: Dheeraj Chopra, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Aggarwal Star in Gripping Phishing Drama; Series Set to Release on November 25 on EPIC ON (Watch Video).

The track, sung by Saheb and Muskaan Tomar, composed by Muskaan Tomar, and penned by Rajnish Yadav, teases the series’ essence. Tatlubaaz plunges into the world of Bulbul, a cunning con artist craving a lavish life. His journey intertwines with 'Tatlubaazi' (phishing) in Banaras, where Disha and Isabelle ensnare him in a web of mishaps filled with loot, deceit, and even murder.

Listen To Tatlubaaz's Title Track Here:

This thrilling series, slated to debut on EPIC ON, promises a rollercoaster of emotions and adventures, offering a unique narrative brimming with suspense and cunning maneuvers. As the audience gears up for the premiere, anticipation surges to witness the intriguing exploits of Bulbul and the complexities that unravel in this gripping tale. Dheeraj Dhoopar Makes OTT Debut With Tatlubaaz! Actor’s Pic With Co-Stars Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal Leaks Online.

Watch Tatlubaaz's Trailer Here:

With a captivating title track setting the tempo, Tatlubaaz readies itself to captivate audiences with its unique blend of drama, thrill, and unforeseen twists.

