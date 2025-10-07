Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is grabbing headlines for its heated controversies and fights. The latest season of the popular show premiered on August 24, 2025. So far, three contestants have been eliminated from the show, and viewers are hooked on its dramatic moments and surprise twists. As the drama unfolds inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, television actress and former contestant Falaq Naaz shared that she doesn’t like the current season. She said the contestants are going overboard with their words. She also thought that host Salman Khan was biased towards some contestants. ‘Vish Se to Aapka Purana Naata Hai’: Salman Khan Takes Fun Dig at Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case on ‘Bigg Boss 10’ Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Video).

Falaq Naaz Calls Out ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Makers

A few days back, Falaq Naaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 19 for having a bias towards Amaal Mallik. When she recently attended an event in Mumbai, she was asked by the team of paprazzo Viral Bhayani about the video. Falaq said, "I am not liking the way this season of Bigg Boss is going. Yes, I've been blunt I've been a part of the show, I love the show, and I love the team. Somehow, it is not giving me the exact vibe. I have been watching for the last two seasons, but now it has become too much."

Falaq Naaz Calls Out ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Makers for Being Biased

She continued, "Biased hona buri baat nahi hai, mai nahi bol rahi hoon ki biased hai (Salman Khan), but woh lag raha hai aisa. Main unko batana chaha rahi hoon ki jaise woh sabko bolte hai ki aapka aisa lag raha hai, toh I think unko bhi koi to bataye ki bhai aap ka bhi aisa lag raha hai." (It’s not wrong to be biased, but it’s clearly coming across that way. He keeps telling everyone how they look, so I think someone needs to tell him how she’s looking too).

Falaq Naaz Points at Abusive Language Used Inside ‘BB19’ House

Pointing out the amount of abusive language being used by the BB19 contestants, Falaq said, "Aisa nahi hai ki gaali kisi season mein nahi di gayi hai. Gaaliyan hoti hai, ladai jhagda hota hai, dimaag garam hota hai, toh waise cheezein nikalti hai muh se. Now the problem is that the audience has been changed, makers have been changed, and the way people are enjoying ut, I am not liking it." She said that the dedicated followers of the show are not able to watch it for this reason. I am not liking it when someone says, "Tere baap ko maar dalunga, tera pura khandaan khatam kar dunga." ‘Bigg Boss 19′: ’Fukra Hai Tu!’ - Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha Engage in Fierce War of Words Over Kitchen Duties (Watch Video).

Falaq Naaz Reacts to Her Viral Video

Bigg Boss 19 recently witnessed a new twist after cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar entered the show as the second wildcard contestant of this season. Her entry could potentially shake up the existing dynamics in the house.

