The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 saw popular YouTuber and reality show star Elvish Yadav as the guest. Elvish, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023, assigned a task to the housemates. Before entering the house, he was given a grand welcome by Salman Khan, who told him, “System hang kar dena!”(Crash the system). However, Bhaijaan also took a playful dig at the internet personality's snake venom case with a remark. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Hosts Fun Games, Surprising Wildcard Entry of Malti Chahar, No Eliminations This Week (Read More).

During the Sunday (October 5) Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Elvish Yadav played a game of Poison and Antidote with the housemates. However, before the game began, he was roasted by host Salman Khan over his snake venom incident in 2023. Welcoming Elvish to BB19, Salman asked him, "Gharwalon se milen wale ho, kya hone wala hai?" To this, Elvish says, "Jin logon ke andar jo vish bhar rakha haina, us vish ka ilaaj karne aaya hoon."

Responding to this, Salman took a dig at Elvish and said, "Vish se to aapka purana naaata hai. Lekin, yeh aaj pata chala ki ilaaj bhi kar lete ho aap." (Yove had a long-standing connection with poison, but I just found out now that you can even create an antidote for it!) Elvish then laughed and replied, "Kaafi. Mujhe bhi aaj pata chala ki ilaaj bhi mere pe hi hai."

Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav was arrested in March 2024 by the Noida Police for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days and was later released on bail. On April 6, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Station filed a 1,200-page chargesheet under the Wildlife Conservation Act against Elvish and others in connection with the case. Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against YouTuber in Rave Party Case.

Malti Chahar Makes Wildcard Entry

The recent episode got a sporty twist as cricketer Deepak Jahar joined Salman Khan as a guest. Deepak introduced his sister Malti Chahar as the second wildcard of BB19. The brother-sister duo shared a warm moment before Malti entered the house. Salman also surprised everyone by announcing that there would be no eliminations this weekend due to the joyous festive celebrations of Dussehra.

