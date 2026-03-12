In a major turn of events, Episode 37 of the reality show The 50 shifted from a festive atmosphere to a scene of high-stakes drama and physical confrontation. Streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV, the latest episode saw the return of controversial wildcard entries and the sudden expulsion of a frontrunner, leaving the remaining 24 contestants reeling as they compete for a prize pool of INR 27,19,000. Ridhima Pandit Opens Up on Sending Legal Notice to Vanshaj Singh After ‘The 50’ Eviction, Questions His Mental State (Watch Video).

Wildcard Entries Stir Past Tensions on ‘The 50’

The episode began with the return of former contestant Divya Agarwal. Their re-entry immediately disrupted the house dynamics, as they wasted no time confronting those they felt were responsible for their initial exits.

Divya Agarwal sparked an immediate debate by accusing Prince Narula of maintaining a "dominating" alliance. She claimed that during her previous stint, she had been pressured to underplay her game to suit his strategy. Prince denied these allegations, asserting that he had always treated her as an ally and a friend. The exchange reportedly left Prince’s wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, visibly distressed by the narrative being formed.

Divya Agarwal Gives Reality Check To Price Narula

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Aggression Leads to Shocking Exit

The most significant loss of the night was the immediate eviction of Arbaz Patel. The conflict began when Nikki Tamboli accused Shiv Thakare and Prince Narula of mocking her appearance, specifically making comments regarding her lip fillers.

As the argument between Nikki and Shiv escalated, Arbaz Patel intervened physically to separate the two. However, the situation spiralled when Arbaz reportedly hit Shiv during the confrontation. After a review of the footage, the show's authority, "Lion," ruled that Arbaz had violated the strict non-aggression policy. Having received a prior warning for similar behaviour, Arbaz was ordered to leave the palace immediately, a move that left many contestants, including a tearful Nikki, in shock.

Arbaz Patel Evicted From ‘The 50’

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Fractured Alliances and Broken Trust

Beyond the physical altercations, the episode highlighted deep-seated trust issues between the women in the house. Nikki Tamboli confronted Urvashi Dholakia for her previous vote, calling it a "betrayal." While Urvashi apologised for the emotional hurt, she stood by her decision, maintaining that her vote was a move for her own survival in the game.

Meanwhile, the "Tunnel Arena" challenge further strained relations. Divya Agarwal was criticised by Yuvika for intentionally choosing to be "unsafe" during a task, a move Yuvika claimed put their entire alliance at risk. Divya countered by stating that respect in the house must be earned rather than expected.

Current Standings and Prize Money

Following the double departure of Arbaz Patel (via expulsion) and Riddhima Pandit (via elimination), the contestant count has dropped to 24. With the competition narrowing, the stakes for the remaining prize money of INR 27,19,000 have reached a seasonal high. Divya Agarwal REACTS to ‘Gold Digger’ Allegations, Reveals She Is Living Separately From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar (Watch Video).

The episode concluded with a stark warning from the show's organisers regarding discipline, signalling that as the finale approaches, the tolerance for rule-breaking has reached zero.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).