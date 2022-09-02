A new promo for Emily Blunt's new Western series The English has dropped, and it looks like she is all set to get revenge on those who robbed her. Playing the gun trotting Cornelia Locke, she joins Chaske Spencer's Eli Whipp and sets out on an adventure to find the man who was responsible for her son's death. The series also stars Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones and Ciaran Hinds. The English premieres on Amazon Prime Video starting November 11, 2022. Emily Blunt Speaks About Her Stuttering Condition, Says 'Pressurised Situations Are Quite Hard'.

Watch the Trailer:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).