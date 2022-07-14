Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): Hollywood actress Emily Blunt recently hosted the American Institute for Stuttering's 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala in New York City.

According to Variety, "Stutterers are my heroes. That's why I am here," the AIS board member and actress told the crowd. Earlier in the evening, Blunt opened up with the outlet about her own battle with the speech disorder.

"It's not that you'll never not be a stutterer. I'll always be one. Occasionally it will sort of rear its head if I'm on set or having to pitch an idea. It's pressurised situations that are quite hard for stutterers. A pressurised situation where you have to be persuasive and communicative is quite challenging still for me," she said.

While discussing the fact that stuttering is a prominent hereditary trait in her family, Blunt recalled the different ways her parents tried to deal with her childhood speech disorder.

Laughing amongst a crowd of peers who shared her plight, Blunt said, "My mom sent me to, like, cranial osteopathy. And then she tried everything. I would listen to dolphins at night... I think she thought it was because I wasn't relaxed. And I was like, 'No, I am fine! I am calm.'"

At one point, she told the audience her mother even suspected that her cello lessons, where she laid the instrument against her ribcage, were the root of the problem. "She couldn't white knuckle it. You don't know what it is. You don't know how to help your child," Blunt said, as per Variety. (ANI

