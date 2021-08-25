Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be the special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this Sunday. While Kapil Sharma and his team will entertain the audience with funny banter and conversations, the legendary actors on the other hand will share some memorable and interesting anecdotes of their journey in the entertainment industry. The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Calls Shah Rukh Khan To Fulfil a Fan’s Request, but THIS Happens (Watch Video).

In a conversation with them, Kapil Sharma asks Shatrughan Sinha to narrate his first meeting with Dharmendra. To which, Sinha shared: "I first met Dharmendra Ji at a film institute where he had arrived to make a speech. The first thoughts that came to my mind at that time was that he is so handsome, has such flawless hair and a magnetic personality." Sonakshi Sinha Virtually Joins The Kapil Sharma Show for Bhuj- The Pride of India Promotions.

He further added: "I chose to ask a question to him but didn't know what to ask, so I ended up asking, 'Dharam ji which oil do you apply in your hair?' to which he answered, 'I never apply any oil.'" Hearing this, everyone bursts out in laughter.

Sinha shared: "I have always loved him (Dharmendra) like my elder brother and just seek his blessings. He also has a terrific sense of humour, which many people are unaware of. Moreover, whenever I have done any movie with him, the initial three to four days were like unbelievable that I am doing a film with Dharam ji." 'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

