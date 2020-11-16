The Kissing Booth 3 will arrive in the summer of 2021, shared lead actress Joey King. King, who won Comedy Movie Star of the year at the 2020 People's Choice Awards, shared the news during her acceptance speech, reports ew.com. The second film in the popular teen rom-com series, which also starred Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi, premiered in July on Netflix. Parts two and three of the film were shot at the same time in South Africa. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion To Premiere on November 19, Will Smith Releases Trailer and Pens ‘These Are the People Who Made Me the Man I Am Today’ (Watch Video)

King earlier revealed the third film of the series would release next year in a special fan event, along with the fact that the entire cast would be returning in the sequel. The Kissing Booth films are based on Beth Reekles' novels that follow the life of high school student Elle Evans (King). In the first two instalments, she dates her senior Noah (Elordi). The third instalment will tackle Elle's challenges in deciding where she will attend college. She has been accepted to both Harvard -- the same school Noah attends -- and Berkeley, where her best friend Lee (Courtney) will go. Marvel’s WandaVision Is All Set to Premiere on Disney Plus on This Date

In a sneak peek of the third movie, Elle hangs up a call from the Harvard Admissions Office while lounging at the pool with Noah and her friends. People will also be eager to know whether anything will happen between Elle and Marco (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez in part 2).

