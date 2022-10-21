The Peripheral Review: With sci-fi stories utilising virtual reality more and more, Chloë Grace Moretz’s The Peripheral drops in with an unique take on the concept. With Scott Smith developing the series and Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy attached to it, The Peripheral is based on the 2014 book of the same name by William Gibson. Adapting the work of an acclaimed writer within the sci-fi and cyberpunk world, the opening is pretty strong with an unique concept at the hand, however the execution of it stops it from achieving its full potential. Black Adam Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Could Not Save This Rushed and Messy DC Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Talking about the concept of the show itself is a bit of a daunting task because of how complicated it actually gets. The Peripheral follows Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) in a futuristic 2030s that features all cutting edge tech that we can only dream of now. Helping her sick mother and working a job to keep her house afloat, she also occasionally dabbles in the realm of gaming by helping her veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) advance a certain level in a simulation.

A Still From The Peripheral (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

When a mysterious company sends a headset to Burton to beta-test it for them in return for a lot of cash, he enlists Flynne to help him out. Going into the virtual reality, she quickly finds herself in her brother’s avatar and roams around London of 2090s with a 007 feel to the task that she is undertaking. However, a conspiracy arises and she quickly finds a bounty on her head and realises that the headset is actually transporting her to the future, instead of a simulation.

Confusing so far, right? Well, it does get pretty hazy occasionally. The main thing with The Peripheral is that it tries to explain way too much, way too soon – and that ultimately hurts it. However, there is enough drama packed here that helps Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor’s performances carry the show and make it not seem boring.

Watch the Trailer:

With Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy attached here as well, the comparisons to Westworld are going to be made, and The Peripheral does actually lend itself to that in a way. While the themes of this world being engulfed by a dystopian future don’t feel as deep enough as some of the sci-fi classics of our time (Including Westworld too), it still has enough abstract buildings set in its skyline where a certain aesthetic is achieved and an interesting visual look is achieved.

It takes a page out of Ready Player One as well with its virtual reality concepts, however, sadly those never really come in to play more substantially. With the show steering more towards it future aspects, the presents kind of gets lost within it and The Peripheral ends up lacking those thrills that you would come to expect out of it.

A Still From The Peripheral (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Gary Carr’s Wilf Netherton is a major player that comes in from the future to save Flynne, and that’s where most of the story’s meat lies. The dynamic there between Carr and Moretz is solid too, yet trying to strike a balance between the future and the present ultimately ends up being muddled. This is a show that requires quite a lot of explaining, and the first six episodes definitely had me confused in many places. While the concept itself is extremely intriguing, there is a bunch of your usual sci-fi schlock going on around over here that sometimes ends up steering The Peripheral into the generic territory. Which is honestly a shame, because the first two episodes start out pretty decently, yet that momentum can’t be kept up with. Catherine Called Birdy Movie Review: Bella Ramsey Shines While Andrew Scott Tugs at Your Heartstrings in This Fantastic Coming-of-Age Comedy! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Yet there are a few exciting set pieces every now and then that are quite impressively shot. While it may not blow the socks off your feet, it still delivers a much-needed hit after sitting through all the intricacies of its complicated plot. One certain example is the first episode itself with Flynne entering the sim for the first time and eliminating a target through the art of seduction. It’s quite fun honestly, but sadly that fun just comes in mild doses.

Yay!

Unique Concept

Fun Sequences

Nay!

Can Get too Complicated

Muddled Execution

Final Thoughts

Perhaps with a tighter script and careful execution, The Peripheral could have lived up to the promise of its concept. While certain few sequences are able to add fun into this world, this Chloe Grace Moretz-lead sci-fi series fails to impress. The Peripheral is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Rating: 2.5

