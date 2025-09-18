The Ba***ds of Bollywood Review: Okay, Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood (the title’s uncensored reveal only happens in the final episode) may not have delivered the much-rumoured big-screen reunion of Salman, SRK, and Aamir - though each superstar does make a brief appearance across the series. Much like Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, Aryan’s show is packed with cheeky celebrity cameos and an even cheekier portrayal of the film industry it is set in. That is what makes The Ba***ds of Bollywood a fun watch, despite its somewhat hackneyed screenplay. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ X Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Impresses Netizens, Who Call It ‘Messy, Filmy, and So Much Fun’.

Although the series is directed by a 'nepo kid,' it focuses on an outsider’s journey. Refreshingly, it doesn’t chronicle his first big break - as Zoya Akhtar’s underrated Luck By Chance did - but instead explores what happens after success strikes. The message is clear: the first hit is just the beginning, and sustaining stardom is a whole new battle.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Review - The Plot

Our hero Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya) gets his big break with Revolver, a cheesy action potboiler that becomes a major hit. While he enjoys the limelight, he hasn’t quite broken into the industry’s top tier. That changes when, thanks to some luck and his loyal manager Sanya (Anya Singh), he lands a Karan Johar film.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood':

But there are hurdles. He is still tied to an exclusive three-film deal with shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) and must co-star with nepo kid Karishma (Saher Bambba), with whom he previously clashed. Adding to the tension is Karishma’s father, superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), who is vehemently against the pairing.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Review - Aryan’s Cheeky, Meta-Loaded World

The series opens with an OTT action sequence, setting a pulpy tone that persists even when the narrative steps into “real life.” Aryan Khan cleverly skips the familiar “struggling actor” trope and focuses on the trickier sophomore journey.

While the irony of a star kid narrating an outsider’s story is impossible to ignore, Aryan’s industry insight helps him explore both sides — the outsider’s uphill battle and the pressure on star kids to live up to their family legacies. Karishma’s dialogue about her father’s struggles grounds her privilege, even as Aryan pokes fun at Bollywood Gen Z’s bratty behaviour through Karishma’s younger brother.

A Still From The Ba***tds of Bollywood Trailer

And yes, Aryan doesn’t shy away from taking potshots at himself. Whether it’s Maheep Kapoor telling Shanaya not to “be like Aryan” on a red carpet or the sly nod to his 2021 drug case — ending with a character breaking the fourth wall to say, “Say NO to drugs” — Aryan mines his past for humour.

The series is loaded with meta references, from Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s infamous “struggle” debate to Karan Johar embracing his “movie mafia” label. Aryan doesn’t just take aim at Bollywood but also at media sensationalism and influencer culture.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Review - Supporting Characters Steal the Show

The screenplay by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan truly shines when it leans into its meta-commentary or develops its supporting cast, most of whom get ample space to shine.

Take Jairaj Saxena, for instance. I believe this is Rajat Bedi's career-best performance. A once-popular actor whom no one remembers, now reduced to being shooed away from premieres, Jairaj could have easily been reduced to a caricature or mere comic relief. Instead, while Jairaj is certainly funny, he is given a proper arc, allowing us to feel the genuine pain and anger of an actor sidelined by the industry for 15 years.

A Still From The Ba***tds of Bollywood Trailer

Similarly, Bobby Deol's superstar character, Ajay Talvar, has an interesting arc. He isn't just a villain for the sake of it, though his murky motivations for antagonising Aasmaan are only revealed later. The script finds humour in his character, particularly during his interactions with his younger son, without compromising on his inherent swag and charisma.

A Still From The Ba***tds of Bollywood Trailer

These are just two examples. There is also Avtaar (Manoj Pahwa), Aasmaan's uncle, whose singing career provides an entertaining subplot. Then there's Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), Aasmaan's loyal best friend, whose attempts to pull his friend out of one mess only land them in a bigger one (he even gets a huge action moment in the finale while the 'hero' takes a backseat). And for that matter, Freddy, who needs a hit movie to save his bankrupt studio. Each of these characters gets enough room to shine. Even minor players, like Sanya's gay roommate, Ajay's towering bodyguard or Freddy's long-suffering but loyal secretary, Jeejeebhoy, are instantly likeable.

A Still From The Ba***tds of Bollywood Trailer

Ultimately, it is Aryan Khan's irreverent sense of humour that shines throughout the series, both in the dialogue and the situational comedy. He is also a fan of nostalgia, evident in how he presents Bobby Deol's character (you will see "Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela" in a very different light by the end) and in another major star cameo. Be warned, plenty of colourful cusses are thrown around, so this ain't a family show, even if you are just tuning in for the celebrity appearances.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Review - Irreverent Humour, But Not Always a Hit

Not all the humour lands as intended. For instance, there’s a scene where Freddy insults a plus-sized set designer by calling her a 'fatty', punctuated by a score that sounds like an elephant trumpeting - unnecessarily mean-spirited and jarring. Similarly, when Aasmaan refuses to punch Freddy in a callback to an earlier scene, he quips that he 'doesn’t hit a woman'. Using 'woman' as an insult feels outdated and off-putting. These moments fell flat for me, though there were plenty of other times the humour worked perfectly.

A Still From The Ba***tds of Bollywood Trailer

While the supporting characters and their hilarious arcs kept me engaged, Aasmaan’s own journey feels a bit pedestrian, including his rushed romance with Karishma. The pacing dips in the middle episodes as a result. An award ceremony that is replete with cameos led by a showy SRK guest appearance veers a little too close to the similar scene in Om Shanti Om (the show mentions its homage), though less funny and less spunkier.

A Still From The Ba***tds of Bollywood Trailer

Thankfully it recovers with an over-the-top finale - complete with a high-octane car chase, dishoom-dishoom fight sequence, and a twist that’s sure to divide viewers. I was torn about the twist itself but thoroughly enjoyed how the other characters reacted to it, which made it all worthwhile.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is lavishly mounted, with vibrant colours popping in every frame. The VFX isn’t always up to scratch - particularly in the climactic chase scene - but the sheer cheesiness of the sequence more than makes up for its rough edges.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Review - The Performances

Performance-wise, Lakshya fits the bill as the charming leading man, even with the strong ensemble occasionally stealing his thunder. He takes a few good-natured digs at himself too - a scene where a character remarks he’s better suited as an OTT star is perfectly punctuated by the Netflix TUDUM sound. Saher Bambba looks radiant and does justice to her role.

Bobby Deol is magnetic, oozing swag and humour as a superstar who is more layered than he initially seems. Raghav Juyal, reuniting with Lakshya after the excellent Kill, is in terrific form and steals nearly every scene he’s in — his emotional Hindi song moment after meeting his idol is unforgettable. Anya Singh shines as Aasmaan’s frazzled manager, holding her own amid the chaos. Manoj Pahwa is excellent as always, and Manish Chaudhari is perfectly cast as the scheming producer.

A Still From The Ba***tds of Bollywood Trailer

Karan Johar’s extended cameo is a delight - he plays a sassier version of himself, unafraid to lean into the criticisms that have followed his persona. Mona Singh is likeable and even gets a retro-style moment that’s bound to surprise viewers. Divik Sharma makes a strong impression as Ajay’s bratty son, despite limited screen time. And Arshad Warsi’s cameo as Gafoor Bhai is a riot - his entry scene had me laughing out loud.

A Still From The Ba***tds of Bollywood Trailer

The show is loaded with nearly two dozen celeb cameos, but the ones that truly stand out are Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, a cameo that comes in the third episode, one that drops in the final episode and of course, Shah Rukh Khan. Even Ibrahim Ali Khan seems more entertaining in his blink-and-miss bit here than in his two full-fledged film roles. Cameos of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Many More – Ranking All Guest Celebs in Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series From Worst to Best (SPOILER ALERT).

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Review - Final Thoughts

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is an irreverent, entertaining debut for Aryan Khan - a meta, pulpy, and star-packed series that doesn’t shy away from poking fun at the very industry it depicts. The cameos are fun, the humour biting, and the supporting cast superb. Sure, the central romance and some gags falter, but as a whole, it’s a bold and lively watch that leaves you curious about what Aryan Khan will do next. Maybe direct his father in a masala potboiler! The Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 3.5

