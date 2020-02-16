Topher Grace Returning to TV with a Family Comedy Pilot 'Home Economics'

Topher Grace (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Topher Grace will be making a return to network television with ABC's upcoming comedy pilot Home Economics. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the single-camera comedy pilot hails from Lionsgate and ABC Studios. If the project receives a series order, it would mark the 41-year-old actor's first regular TV gig since That 70s Show, which ended in 2005. Mike Schur to Produce HBO Max’s Dark Comedy Pilot

Home Economics, created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, centres around three adult siblings: one in the top one per cent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. Grace will play Tom, the middle sibling both in age and economic status. His character has been described as an intellectual, a novelist who's had a couple of books that sold decently, but his last one did not. Breaking Bad: Twitterati Share Their Favourite Moments From the Show as it Completes 12 Years Since the Pilot Episode’s Release.

Colton and Aboud will also executive produce the show alongside Grace, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum.