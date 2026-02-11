Pop star Halsey celebrated their fiance, actor Avan Jogia, with a passionate social media tribute on Monday, February 9, 2026. Marking Jogia’s 34th birthday, the Without Me singer shared a series of intimate photos and a poetic message, offering fans a rare glimpse into the couple’s private life. Halsey Birthday: From 'Bad at Love' to 'Without Me', Check Out Best Songs From Her Singing Career (Watch Videos)

Halsey’s Emotional Birthday Post for Avan Jogia

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old musician described their love for Jogia in visceral terms. "More than a few years ago, today, @jogia was born and a star exploded in the galaxy somewhere as penance to re-balance the universe accounting for his arrival," Halsey wrote. They continued the emotional post by praising Jogia’s character, calling him "fiercely intelligent" and "annoyingly likable." The carousel of images featured the couple at various events, candid photobooth shots, and touching moments involving Halsey’s four-year-old son, Ender Ridley Aydin, whom they share with former partner Alev Aydin. Halsey Talks Health Struggles Following Seizure Incident and Recovery (Watch Video)

Who Is Avan Jogia?

Avan Jogia is a Canadian-British actor, director, and author who first rose to international fame as Beck Oliver on the Nickelodeon series Victorious (2010–2013). Since his teen idol days, Jogia has successfully transitioned into mature roles in projects such as the thriller series Twisted, the miniseries Tut, and the film Zombieland: Double Tap. In 2019, he published Mixed Feelings, a collection of poetry and stories exploring his multi-racial identity. He is also known for his advocacy, having co-founded the non-profit organisation Straight But Not Narrow.

Avan Jogia’s Cultural Roots Explained

Jogia’s unique background is a central part of his identity. He was born in Vancouver to a British-Indian father of Gujarati descent and a mother of English, Welsh, and German ancestry. In 2025, he notably described himself as an Ugandan Indian, referencing his family's roots in the South Asian community of Uganda before they relocated to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. While he has roots in Hinduism through his father's side and has previously explored Buddhism, Jogia describes himself primarily as spiritual rather than following a singular orthodox religion. Halsey Reveals Traumatic Miscarriage Experience During Concert at Age 20 in Candid Podcast Interview.

Halsey and Avan Jogia Engagement

The couple was first romantically linked in September 2023 after being spotted together in Los Angeles. They confirmed their engagement a year later, in September 2024. Since then, Halsey has frequently spoken about the "special" nature of their proposal and the stability Jogia has brought to their life.

