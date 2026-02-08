The Canadian sports drama Heated Rivalry has emerged as a global breakout hit, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide with its raw portrayal of professional hockey and queer romance. Despite its massive popularity on social media platforms, the series currently lacks a traditional broadcast or streaming home in India. ‘Heated Rivalry’ Actors Connor Storrie and Francois Arnaud Spark Dating Rumours With Dinner Outing; Fans React, ‘Just Let Them Be!’.

As of early 2026, the show remains a viral paradox in the country, dominating cultural conversations while remaining officially unavailable on major Indian OTT platforms.

How to Watch ‘Heated Rivalry’ in India

Currently, Heated Rivalry is not officially licensed to any streaming service in India, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+ Hotstar. While the series is a Crave original in Canada and streams on HBO Max (Max) in the United States and other international markets, no Indian provider has yet acquired the distribution rights.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Heated Rivalry’:

For viewers in India, the most common legal workaround involves using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). By using a VPN service to connect to a server in a country where the show is available, such as the US or Australia, users with an existing international Max subscription can access the series. However, this requires a payment method compatible with those specific regions.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Plot

Based on the popular Game Changers novel series by Rachel Reid, the show follows the decade-long secret relationship between two elite hockey stars. The narrative centres on Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who are framed by the media as bitter rivals.

The story tracks their journey from their first meeting as competitive rookies to their rise as captains of rival professional teams. While their public personas are defined by on-ice animosity, their private lives are bound by a complex, magnetic attraction. The first season, consisting of six episodes, explores the challenges of maintaining a hidden romance within the high-stakes, often traditional environment of professional sports.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Cast

The series' success has been largely attributed to the chemistry between its two lead actors, who have become overnight stars. Hudson Williams stars as the disciplined and reserved Canadian captain Shane Hollander, while Connor Storrie plays his cocky and charismatic Russian counterpart, Ilya Rozanov. They are supported by a veteran ensemble, including Francois Arnaud as Scott Hunter, along with Sophie Nelisse, Christina Chang, and Dylan Walsh, who round out the competitive world of the professional hockey league.

