Television actor Aman Verma and his wife, Vandana Lalwani, are making headlines amid reports of trouble in their marriage. Speculation about their divorce started circulating recently, although neither has officially confirmed or denied the news. However, Vandana’s latest social media post has added fuel to the ongoing rumours. She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story that read, ‘Truth shall prevail’, and it sure to leave fans wondering if it was directed at her personal life. Aman Verma and Vandana Lalwani To Divorce After Eight Years of Marriage – Reports.

Vandana Lalwani and Aman Verma, who tied the knot in December 2016, have largely kept their relationship private. However, recent reports suggest that the couple has been facing issues, leading to discussions about their separation. When India Today Digital reached out to Aman for a comment, he simply responded, “No comments as of now”. Meanwhile, a look at Vandana’s Instagram profile reveals that she has not shared any recent pictures or videos with Aman. Interestingly, Aman himself hasn’t posted anything with Vandana in over a year, with his social media feed mostly featuring work-related updates or travel diaries. ‘Everything Is Fine Now’: Govinda’s Lawyer Addresses Reports of Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Filing.

This isn’t the first time celebrities have used indirect posts to address personal matters. If the rumours are true, it remains to be seen if either Vandana Lalwani or Aman Verma will officially confirm their separation.

