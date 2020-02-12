Kamya Punjabi-Shalabh Dang Wedding Reception: Rubina Dialik, Kavita Kaushik, Priya Malik Attend The Celebrations (See Pics)

Kamya Punjabi Wedding Reception Guests (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Popular TV actress and former Bigg Boss star Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with her beau Shalabh Dang on February 10. Their wedding was a dreamy affair with who's who of the TV industry attending the reception on February 11. The pictures from the celebration are pouring in and we have the pictures of the hot guests arriving at the reception. Many were dressed to the T, while a few were casually decked up. Kamya's closest friends from the entertainment world were in attendance, including her co-stars from the hit TV show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki, which just entered a new era with the actress headlining the new storyline. Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang’s Wedding Reception Pictures Prove That the Two Are a Match Made in Heaven!

Rubina Dialik, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Rohit Verma, Kavita Kaushik, Aman Verma, Suchitra Pillai, Manini Mishra, Balraj Syal, Vindu Dara Singh, Parag Desai, Sambhavna Seth and Amita Prakash posed for the paparazzi outside the reception venue. Kamya Panjabi and husband Shalabh Dang Look Dreamy In their Wedding Pictures, Check It Out!

Check Out The Pictures Below:

In one of her earlier interviews with SpotboyE, Kamya had revealed how she fell in love with Shalabh. "I spoke to him over the phone first. I had wanted some medical advice. Some friend had given me his reference. Then, on Feb 1, he came to Bombay for some work and we had met then. It was not a personal meeting, it was work-related. Soon, we started talking. He took the initiative. It just happened gradually as we began talking. I really liked certain qualities of Shalabh. He's been very caring and concerned for me. Obviously, we were friends in the beginning, but very soon, he proposed me for marriage," she had said. Congrats to the couple. Stay tuned!