Amid widespread speculation about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage, the actor’s lawyer and family friend, Lalit Bindal, has set the record straight. Speaking to India Today, Bindal confirmed that Sunita had indeed filed for divorce nearly six months ago, but the couple has since reconciled. Dismissing the swirling rumours, he assured fans that ‘everything is fine now’ and the two have resolved their differences. Vinay Anand Reacts to Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce; Bollywood Star’s Nephew Says ‘This Should Not Happen’.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s Marital Status

Further emphasising their bond, Lalit Bindal revealed that Govinda and Sunita recently travelled to Nepal to welcome the New Year. He shared, “We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupati Nath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.” Earlier, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha addressed about the actor’s divorce news stating, “Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn’t yet reached us,” reports IANS. ‘Publicity Stunt’: Govinda’s Manager Shuts Down Divorce Rumours Between Actor and His Wife Sunita Ahuja.

Addressing claims that Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are living separately, Lalit Bindal clarified that the Bollywood star had purchased a bungalow after becoming an MP for official purposes. However, it is located just opposite the flat where the couple has lived since their marriage. The couple tied the knot in March 1987 and they have two children together – Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).