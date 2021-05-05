Actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who plays the role of Namrata in the show Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, says the television industry may have suffered during the pandemic but everyone involved is determined to fight back. "I feel the best thing about this industry is there's work for everybody. This is a very good phase to be a part of showbiz. Karma: We Saw Ranbir Kapoor’s Real Acting Debut and Boy, That Was Raw and Intense! Short Film Streaming Now on YouTube (Watch Video).

I know the pandemic has taken a toll on us but we're fighting back. Things will soon be better," she told IANS. Meanwhile, the actress says her show is gaining in popularity because they are making sure to come up with new content. Sonu Sood: Those Who Couldn’t Save Loved Ones, You Didn’t Fail, We Did.

"People wouldn't want to watch anything they have seen before or don't like. So, it's always a challenge to bring something new and exciting which the audience can relate to at the same time. The team of writers and creatives on this show are doing a great job," she says.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).