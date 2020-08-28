Twitter is a goldmine for all things fake, wild, contemptuous and evil. These days, it's a platform that has no objection with peddling hate as long as it is getting users on board. Fake accounts are one such perilous outcome of this social media site. Vivian Dsena recently had to post a clarification revealing how a fake account has been manipulating his fans. The account which bears the name of the actor has mostly been retweeting other posts or putting up motivational quotes with the actor's image. The last thing the page owner did was retweet Sushant Singh Rajput's trip to the Disneyland. Bigg Boss 14: Neha Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Mishal Rajeha, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma Here Is The Speculated BB14 Contestant List

Vivian is pretty popular thanks to his shows like Madhubala and Astitva. He has fans all over the world and guess that's what prompted him to protect them from malicious intent on Twitter. But his fans do have other concerns. First check out Vivian's clarification...

Hi guys hope u are all Healthy n safe. I got to know from my team about the fake account @viviandsen23 that has been claiming to be me or to be a friend of mine & manipulating my fans I have no connection with any of these fake people& @VivianDsena01 my only account on Twitter. — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) August 26, 2020

While Vivian's fans are relieved to see his post, they are also happy that he posted at all. Many in the comments section have lamented that the actor doesn't tweet much and some even requested him to do that at least once a month. Wonder what Vivian has to say about that.

