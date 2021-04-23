Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who is part of the show WandaVision, said that she wanted to change her surname initially, so people didn't associate her with her famous sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. She said that she felt this pressure of not being recognised for her talent even when she was 10 years old. WandaVision Episode 9 Review: A Befitting but Predictable Finale for Elizabeth Olsen’s Disney+ Series That Gets Bogged Down by Fan Theories (LatestLY Exclusive).

"I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning... and I realised very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school. But during that time, I thought 'I don't want to be associated with (Mary-Kate and Ashley)', for some reason. I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old," she told Glamour UK magazine, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.

She added that even though she did not have a word for it, she realised that people thought she got things because of her background and not talent. "I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So, I don't know how much I processed, but I did think, 'I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase (her middle name) when I become an actress'," she said.

