Rumours about Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s alleged separation have taken centre stage once again after Mahhi shared a mysterious post on social media. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple who tied the knot in 2011, reportedly finalised their divorce a few months ago. The report stated, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers were signed and finalised in July–August and the custody of the kids has also been decided.” Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s 15-Year Marriage Comes to an End, Divorce Papers Finalised Between July and August 2025 – Reports

Mahhi Vij Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

Mahhi Vij’s Cryptic Post Fuels Divorce Rumours

While neither Jay nor Mahhi has officially confirmed the news, the actress’s latest Instagram Story has added fuel to the speculation. Her post read, “May we always have the money to buy the things that we screenshot.” The cryptic message quickly drew attention, sparking discussions about the current status of her marriage. Previously, Mahhi had addressed the ongoing divorce rumours on The Male Feminist podcast. She said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation?”

Mahhi Vij’s Post Sparks Emotional Reactions

She further added, “I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahhi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai.’ Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahhi hi aisi hai.’ They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?” Fans were quick to respond to her recent post, expressing a mix of concern and support. Many hoped the couple would reconcile, while others praised Mahhi for her strength and composure. Some followers described her post as “sad but strong,” interpreting it as a reflection of her emotional state. ‘Tum Mere Chacha Lagte Ho?’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Jay Bhanushali, Actress Gives Strong Response to Trolls Amid Speculations (Watch Video)

Fans Hope for Clarity

Mahhi and Jay, who married in 2011 are parents to their daughter, Tara, born in 2019. They also care for their foster children, Rajveer and Khushi, whom they welcomed into their family in 2017. Despite the ongoing buzz, fans continue to hope for clarity from the couple, who have been among television’s most beloved pairs.

