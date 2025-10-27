Popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have reportedly parted ways after 15 years of marriage. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple finalised their divorce papers between July and August 2025, marking the end of a long-speculated separation. ‘Tum Mere Chacha Lagte Ho?’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Jay Bhanushali, Actress Gives Strong Response to Trolls Amid Speculations (Watch Video)

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s Marriage Ends

The report quoted a source confirming the split, saying, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.” Jay and Mahhi, who tied the knot in 2010, share three children daughter Tara and foster children Rajveer and Khushi. The source further revealed that the couple’s marital problems stemmed from trust issues, which created distance over time. “Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024,” the source added.

Mahhi Vij Moves Out With Kids Amid Divorce

The two have been living separately for several months. As per the report, Mahhi moved into a new home with the children two weeks ago, while Jay recently took a trip to Japan with his daughters. Their most recent public appearance together was in August 2025, when they celebrated daughter Tara’s birthday with a Labubu-themed party. Mahhi Vij had earlier responded sharply to divorce rumours in an interview with Hauterrfly in July. Reacting to the speculation, she said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation?” Jay Bhanushali Plans an Adorable Surprise for Wifey Mahhi Vij to Mark Their 10th Wedding Anniversary (Watch Video)

Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence on Divorce

Addressing social media chatter that blamed either of them, Mahhi continued, “I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?” She also spoke about the societal stigma surrounding divorce, saying, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s Love Story

Jay and Mahhi’s love story began when they met at a mutual friend’s party. While Jay was instantly drawn to her, their friendship blossomed into romance over time. They secretly tied the knot in 2010, revealing their marriage only a year later when Mahhi was spotted wearing a mangalsutra at an event. The couple later renewed their vows in Las Vegas in 2014. Jay Bhanushali Birthday: From Well-Tailored Suits To Bandhgalas, TV Actor Serves A Perfect Style For This Wedding Season (View Pics)

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Part Ways, Focus on Kids

Over the years, Jay and Mahhi built a family rooted in love and compassion. Before welcoming their daughter Tara in 2019, they took in their caretaker’s children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017, raising them as their own. Despite their separation, reports suggest that the couple handled the divorce amicably, ensuring the well-being of their children remains their top priority. Fans who once adored their on-screen and off-screen chemistry are now wishing both Jay and Mahhi peace and strength as they move forward separately.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).