Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently made headlines after an Instagram post claimed that the two were getting divorced after 14 years of marriage. However, Mahhi has now broken her silence, calling the reports completely untrue and warning of legal consequences for spreading misinformation. ‘We Always Have Money’: Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Divorce Rumours Intensify After Actress Shares Cryptic Social Media Post; Report Claims Couple Finalised Separation in July–August (View Post)

Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Divorce Claims - See Post

Mahhi Vij Denies Divorce Rumours

The viral post featured a picture of the couple and claimed, “It’s over? After 14 years of marriage, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij heading for a divorce. Sources confirmed that the divorce papers were signed and finalised between July and August 2025. The custody of their three children has also been decided.” Reacting to the post, Mahhi commented, “False narratives,” firmly denying the rumours. She further added, “Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this.”

Mahhi Vij Urges To ‘Live and Let Live’

According to the post, a supposed “source” told Hindustan Times, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.” Mahhi, however, was quick to dismiss all such claims. She stated that people often make assumptions about marriages and divorces without knowing the truth. The actress added that single mothers and divorced women are unfairly judged and urged everyone to “live and let live.” Jay Bhanushali Shares Adorable Photo with Daughter Tara While Wife Mahhi Vij Missing from Latest Post Amid Divorce Rumours (View Pic)

Mahhi Vij Dismisses Divorce Buzz With Jay Bhanushali

Jay and Mahhi were last seen together publicly at their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration. Their affectionate appearance at the event had earlier put to rest similar rumours about trouble in their marriage. While the speculation continues online, Mahhi’s firm response makes it clear that there’s no truth to the divorce chatter surrounding her and Jay Bhanushali.

