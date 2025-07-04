Popular television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali recently found themselves at the center of separation rumours, leaving fans shocked. After nearly 15 years of marriage and parenting three kids together, whispers of a split began making rounds especially when Jay was noticeably absent from their son Rajveer’s 9th birthday celebration. Now, Mahhi has spoken up and she isn’t holding back. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, the Balika Vadhu actress addressed the ongoing speculation around her marriage and had a sharp message for those prying into her personal life. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s Daughter Tara Turns Four, Former Shares Video From Their Baby Girl’s Grand Birthday Celebration – WATCH.

‘Kyu Batau Tumko?’ Says Mahhi Vij

When asked about the divorce rumours, Mahhi hit back strongly, “Possible separation hai ya nahi hai, kyu batau tumko agar kuch ho? Tum mere chacha lage ho? Tum mere lawyer ki fees doge? Ya tum mere achese divorce karaoge?” She further expressed frustration over how people make such a big deal out of someone’s personal struggles, especially divorce. “The pressure from society is too much,” she added, calling out the unnecessary noise around breakups and separation in celebrity lives. Jay Bhanushali–Mahhi Vij’s Cook Threatens To Kill Them And Their Daughter Tara; Cook Gets Arrested After Couple Files FIR.

Mahhi Vij Urges People To ‘Live and Let Live’

Mahhi also opened up about how trolls constantly comment on her relationship, often pinning blame unfairly. “One person says, ‘Mahhi is nice, Jay is the problem,’ while another writes, ‘Jay is great, Mahhi is the issue.’ It’s ridiculous,” she said. While she didn’t confirm or deny the separation, Mahhi made it clear that people need to stop assuming things and respect personal boundaries. Her message? “Live and let live.” Mahhi Vij Breaks Her Silence Over Claims That She and Jay Bhanushali Have Abandoned Their Foster Kids, Says ‘Not Fair.’

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Tied the Knot in 2010

Mahhi and Jay’s love story began at a club, and within three months, Jay was certain he had found his life partner. He proposed on December 31, 2009, and they tied the knot in 2010. Together, they have three children, Khushi, Rajveer and Tara and have often been seen as one of TV’s most loved couples.

