When 'Four More Shots Please!' Girls Changed in an Istanbul Cafe Loo

Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 21: Actress Sayani Gupta, who currently appears in the second season of "Four More Shots Please!", has recalled how, while shooting for the show, the cast once spent hours at a small cafe in Instanbul.

"We practically lived in this cafe, did our hair and make-up, changed outfits in the tiny loo, ate three meals and all kinds of juices, tea, coffee, desserts, cut birthday cakes and still loved shooting here through rain and sunshine with my girls! I will never forget this place in Istanbul. It's so beautiful how places become such an integral character of a show/film," Sayani shared.

Nupur Asthana directs the second season of the show that features Sayani along with Kirti Kulhari, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles.

"Four More Shots Please!" is streaming on Amazon Prime.