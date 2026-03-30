Fitness influencer and reality TV personality Rajat Dalal, who rose to national fame during his stint on Bigg Boss 18, has officially tied the knot. The creator surprised his millions of followers on Sunday, March 29, 2026, by sharing glimpses of his intimate wedding ceremony. Dalal, who recently competed in the high-stakes reality show The 50, described the occasion as the start of a "new phase of life," earning a flood of congratulations from fans and industry colleagues alike. ‘The 50’ Contestant Rajat Dalal Gets Married, See First Photos of the ‘Bigg Boss’ Star’s Dreamy Wedding Ceremony (View Post).

Rajat Dalal Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Intimate Ceremony

The announcement came via Dalal’s official Instagram handle, where he posted a series of photographs from the private ceremony. The visuals showcased a picturesque setting, featuring a riverside backdrop and vibrant celebratory fireworks. In the photos, Dalal is seen in an elegant cream-colored traditional sherwani, while his bride opted for a classic red bridal lehenga.

Rajat Dalal Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

Accompanying the post, Dalal shared a heartfelt video message on his Instagram Stories. Speaking in Hindi, he expressed gratitude to his supporters, stating, "I am going to start a new chapter of my life... the way you all have given me love and support has brought me this far. All my brothers, please give your blessings.

Who is Rajat Dalal’s Wife?

While the wedding photos have gone viral, the identity of Rajat Dalal's wife remains a mystery. The influencer has been notably protective of his partner's privacy, choosing not to tag her social media handles or mention her name in any official capacity.

Despite the secrecy, Dalal had previously hinted at his relationship status during media interactions, where he mentioned being in a serious long-term relationship. While unverified rumours on social media platforms like Reddit have suggested her name might be Mahi Rana, there has been no official confirmation from Dalal or his representatives. As of now, her professional background and personal details remain undisclosed to the public.

From ‘Bigg Boss 18’ to ‘The 50’

Rajat Dalal’s marriage follows a highly active period in his professional career. After finishing as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 18 earlier in 2025, he maintained his momentum by joining the cast of The 50, a survival-based reality show that aired in early 2026. Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Tendon Tear During ‘The 50’ Shoot, Shares Health Update With Medical Report (View Posts).

During his time on The 50, Dalal was recognised as one of the strongest physical and strategic contenders. He eventually finished the competition in fifth place, with the season title being claimed by Shiv Thakare. His participation in the show further solidified his transition from a fitness influencer to a mainstream reality television star, a journey his fans continue to follow as he enters this new personal milestone.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).