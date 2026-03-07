Fitness influencer and reality TV star Rajat Dalal has successfully undergone surgery to repair a significant tendon tear sustained during the filming of the new reality show, The 50. Despite being advised by medical professionals to withdraw from the competition early on, Dalal chose to complete his filming commitments before seeking surgical intervention. ‘The 50’: Nikki Tamboli EVICTED From Reality Show Due to Tactical Betrayal by Urvashi Dholakia.

The Bigg Boss 18 alumnus shared the update with his followers on social media Friday, posting images from his hospital bed with the caption, "A person only learns to rise after falling."

Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery

According to medical reports shared by Dalal, he suffered a "full-thickness tear" of the triceps tendon in his right elbow. The injury reportedly occurred during a high-intensity task on the very first day of shooting for the series, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Initially diagnosed as a 2.8 cm tear, the injury worsened as the competition progressed. Dalal revealed that after performing a subsequent physical task, the tear expanded to 3 cm, causing the torn fibres to retract significantly.

Rajat Dalal’s Medical Report

Commitment Over Medical Advice

In a video addressed to his fans, Dalal explained his decision to delay the necessary surgery. While the production's medical team and external doctors recommended an immediate exit for treatment, Dalal cited professional commitment as his reason for staying.

"There was a commitment to the show, and I didn't want to leave it midway," Dalal stated. "I completed the show first and then finally got a date with the doctor I wanted for the surgery."

Rajat Dalal Shares Update From Hospital

Recovery and Show Status

The surgery took place in Mumbai shortly after filming for The 50 concluded. Dalal confirmed the procedure was successful and that he is currently in the recovery phase.

The 50, which premiered in early February, features 50 celebrities competing in a series of physical and strategic challenges. Dalal has emerged as a central figure in the season, particularly noted for his strategic alliances and rivalries with fellow contestants like Prince Narula and Digvijay Rathee. Shiv Thakare Likely the Winner of ‘The 50’ Show; Did Mr. Faisu Fall Short?.

The influencer's team has not yet specified a timeline for his return to full physical training, though triceps tendon repairs typically require several months of rehabilitatio

