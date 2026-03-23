Popular reality television personality Shiv Thakare has emerged victorious in the inaugural season of The 50 on JioHotstar. The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 also lifted the coveted trophy of first season of The 50. Apart from winning the trophy, Shiv Thakare also secured a huge prize money of INR 50 lakh that he will give away to his lucky fan, Sitaram Prahlad Aghav. The Grand Finale episode of The 50, which streamed on Sunday, March 22, saw Shiv Thakare triumph over a field of strong contenders in a series of challenging tasks on the reality show. From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ India to ‘The 50’: Reality TV Shows To Watch Out for in 2026.

‘The 50’ Winner: Shiv Thakare Wins First Season - See Post:

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'The 50': Gruelling Competition Culminates

The first season of The 50, a reality show inspired by its French counterpart Les Cinquante, commenced on February 1, 2026, with 50 contestants from various spheres of entertainment and social media. After weeks of intense competition, strategic alliances, and demanding physical and mental challenges, Shiv Thakare was crowned the winner. He faced off against formidable finalists including Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Krishna Shroff, Rajat Dalal, and Immortal Kaka. Shiv Thakare's journey to the finale included a pivotal moment where fellow contestant Prince Narula sacrificed his spot, allowing the Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up to secure a place in the final round of The 50, going on to win it. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show To Kick Off in THIS Month in 2026.

Shiv Thakare Crowned Winner of 'The 50', Fan Receives INR 50 Lakh Prize

In a unique format twist in The 50, the INR 50 lakh prize money was awarded directly to one of the winner's registered fans. Sitaram Prahlad Aghav was identified as the fortunate recipient of the substantial sum won by Shiv Thakare. Speaking after his unexpected win, Aghav expressed immense joy and a touch of disbelief, stating that he had dreamt of providing a car and a house for his parents, a dream he can now fulfil.

Shiv Thakare's Reality TV Shows

The victory in The 50 marks another significant achievement for Shiv Thakare, who has a notable history in reality television. He previously won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and was declared the first runner-up in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. Thakare has also participated in other popular shows such as MTV Roadies Rising, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11.

Reflecting on his win in The 50, Shiv Thakare stated that the experience allowed him to showcase a different side of himself, emphasising the importance of playing with heart and staying true to oneself to achieve success.

The conclusion of The 50 has been met with widespread congratulations for Shiv Thakare and his fan who won INR 50 lakh, showing the actual reality of such TV shows and the profound impact it can have on contestants and their supporters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 02:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).