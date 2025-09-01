The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar is finally here after a week full of gossip and drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Host Salman Khan kicked off the first session by giving the housemates a reality check on their activities during the first week. The episode also saw Salman going hard on Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. The Sunday (August 31) episode began with Salman interacting with the seven nominated contestants: Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Janoszek, one of whom would be eliminated by the end of the day. ‘Mera Naam Use Karke…’: Salman Khan Blasts Pranit More for His Old ‘Beneath-the-Belt’ Jokes About Him During Season’s First Weekend Ka Vaar Episode (Watch Video).

Salman Khan's Reality Check for Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

As the episode began, Salman shared that Awez Darbar had previously discussed with Nagma the need to put in more effort and show their progress on the show, as the nominated contestants had already started working on their tasks. In response, Awez explained that their lack of involvement was intentional as they had planned to stay away from anything that didn’t include them. However, according to Salman, this strategy had backfired.

Nagma, on the other hand, said that during the initial days, she had been a bit confused. She added that it was high time they showed some energy so the public could notice them. She emphasised that they finally needed to put on a performance, make themselves more visible, and entertain their fans. Salman said that he has a lot of expectations from both of them.

Leader vs Follower Task

True to the season’s political theme, “Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar,” Salman launched the Leader vs Follower task, where housemates had to pick one person as a decisive leader and another as a follower, someone who simply goes along with others without taking a personal stand, excluding themselves. Baseer kicked off the round by naming Zeishan Quadri as the leader and Abhishek Bajjaj as a follower. Zeishan received the highest votes as leader, while Neelam was chosen the most as a follower.

Following the task, Neelam breaks down and expresses that it is always she who has to initiate the conversation. She says that she feels sidelined by Abhishek, Nagma, Ashnoor, and Awez, and despite her efforts, they don’t show any interest in talking to her.

Pol Le Bol

Salman asks Awez Darbar to share his opinion about the housemates, as people feel he doesn’t have one. During the session, he names Gaurav Khanna as the most "controlling" person in the house.

Salman Khan Introduces the Verdict Room

Next, Salman Khan introduced the housemates to the Verdict Room, where the discussion centred around the topic of a superiority complex. The contestants were asked to unanimously give their verdict between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal and decide who displayed more of a superiority complex. Tanya was voted as the one with the highest superiority complex in the house. Salman wrapped up the session by advising her to stay grounded and carry herself better.

The most intense part of the episode came when Salman had to announce which contestant would be leaving the show. In a surprising twist, he revealed that everyone was safe this week. However, he warned that next week, one contestant will definitely have to exit the house.

Amaal vs Abhishek

Things got tense when the contestants returned from the Verdict Room. Everyone sat down to eat, but Amaal, who had already claimed a sofa, refused to give it up when Abhishek wanted it. He said the sofa was meant for sleeping, not eating, and since he got there first, he wasn’t moving. The argument quickly turned heated, and other housemates had to step in to calm things down. Bigg Boss 19: 1st ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ With Salman Khan Airs Tonight; 7 Contestants Face Elimination.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Kunickaa Sadanand Steps Down As the Captain

The episode ended with questions being raised about Kunickaa Sadanand's captaincy. Kunickaa said that while Baseer might have many good qualities, he lacks leadership skills, which is why she didn’t choose him during the Verdict task. Baseer responded that Kunickaa keeps changing her bonds with other housemates and said she doesn’t deserve to be a leader. After that, Kunickaa decided to step down as captain. She also announced that she would no longer handle kitchen duties and would leave the responsibility to the next captain.

