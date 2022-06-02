"Whenever I come across my fans, they tell me that you're so quiet and calm, so different from how we see you on screen. I take that as a compliment because that's the impact my character has on the audience because of the way I have portrayed it. Lots of love to the audience.
"The best compliment like I said above has to be when people who meet me in real life fail to digest that I'm so different from Aarohi. It has to be the best compliment for an actor because I portray something absolutely opposite to how I am," she adds.
"Each passing day, I feel grateful for being given a platform to do what I love. After so many auditions and so much perseverance, I got the best I could ask for. The wait and patience were indeed worth it."
