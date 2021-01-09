Just when we were thinking that the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couldn't pull off any more plot twisters that will leave the audience shell shocked, they did it, by killing of their lead protagonist Naira. Played by Shivangi Joshi, the most recent twist in the show saw Naira save Kartik (Mohsin Khan) from falling down with her. She pushes Kartik away from her while the ground from under her crumbles. Kartik watches his Naira slip away from his hands, never to return to him again. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: #Kaira Trends On Twitter After Naira Played by Shivangi Joshi Falls Off The Bus and Dies!.

And while fans were hoping for a miracle here, Shivangi Joshi herself has confirmed that Naira will now only be a memory in the audience's and the Goenka and Singhania families' hearts. In a video released by the channel, Shivangi reminisced her moments as Naira in the show and bid the audience a tearful goodbye, Honestly, it made us cry. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi Talks About Naira's Death Sequence, Confirms She Is Not Quitting The Show.

Watch the Video Below:

In her vide, Shivangi talked about how in four and a half years, Naira and Shivangi became an inseparable part of each other as they grew up. She also talked about how it will be very difficult for her to lave Naira behid but also how "change is the only constant." She also asked fans to shower their love on Kartik and her onscreen family who are still a part of the show and their lives.

