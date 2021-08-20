Zakir Khan aka 'Sakht Launda' celebrates his 34th birthday on August 20. He is best known for his stand-up comedy, poems and creativity on various fields like acting, writing, etc. He received wider recognition and fame after his victory on Comedy Central as India's Best Stand Up, in 2012. He is loved for his two Amazon Prime Video's stand-up special show, Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi. Zakir not only makes us laugh with his jokes and humorous videos, but also his hard-hitting replies is something one should always appreciate. Apart from comedy, he keeps on treating his fans with amazing poems and shayaris too. Zakir Khan Seals Multi-Show Deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Zakir's mentorship and non-judgemental vibes showers him with more love from the audience. He has created podcast show 'Ummeed' on Gaana, where he talks about his inspiration, he received from the happenings of his life, along with his other comedian buddies. Also, the Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare actor enjoys a huge fan following on his social media handles, especially for his YouTube channel. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2: Zakir Khan Reveals the Reason Why He Is Excited About His Upcoming Sitcom, Says ‘Laughter Is All We Need’.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday, let's hear some of Zakir Khan's shayaris that will make you fall in love with the 'Sakht Launda':

True!!

Oh Life!!

Powerful!!

Mind It!!

Roger That!!

Noted!!

Waah Waah!!

More Power To Him!!

Warning!!

So Deep!!

So, these were some of our favourite shayaris by Zakir Khan that will touch your heart. Each line has such a deep meaning and realisation about the cycle of life and reality. These lines are surely a treat to our souls. We wish this immensely likeable actor, presenter and YouTuber Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

