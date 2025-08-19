Zakir Khan has created history by becoming the first Indian comedian to headline a Hindi stand-up show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. The 37-year-old comic from Indore performed to a packed audience of 6,000, marking a landmark moment for Indian stand-up comedy on the global stage. Zakir Khan Seals Multi-Show Deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Zakir Khan Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeeshan Khan (@zeeshan_malang)

Zakir Khan’s Emotional Moment

In a heartfelt moment during his set, Zakir paused to video call his parents, turning his phone towards the cheering crowd. “Papa, yeh aapse kuch kehna chahte hain,” he told his father, prompting applause and laughter as his parents greeted the audience with folded hands. Zakir Khan Birthday Special: 10 Shayaris by the ‘Sakht Launda’ That Will Touch Your Heart!

Zakir Khan’s Emotional Call to Parents - View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @zakirkhan_208)

Zakir Khan Calls MSG Show a Special Milestone

After the show, Zakir took to Instagram to express his emotions, calling it a “big day” and saying the experience was “overwhelming.” He thanked his friends and team for making the night possible, describing it as a “special milestone” in his journey. Joining him on stage was fellow comedian Tanmay Bhat, adding to the celebratory mood as fans enjoyed Zakir’s trademark mix of humour and heartfelt storytelling.

Zakir Khan Lights Up Times Square Before Historic MSG Show

The magnitude of the event was reflected in the build-up Zakir’s poster lit up Times Square and he appeared on American media outlets, highlighting the cultural significance of Hindi stand-up reaching one of the world’s most prestigious venues. In a light-hearted pre-show appearance, Zakir also joined chef Vikas Khanna for a cooking segment, celebrating India’s cultural presence in New York. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2: Zakir Khan Reveals the Reason Why He Is Excited About His Upcoming Sitcom, Says ‘Laughter Is All We Need’.

Zakir Khan Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Khan (@zakirkhan_208)

Zakir Khan on MSG Debut

Speaking to Fox 5 New York, Zakir admitted the reality of the achievement hadn’t sunk in: “Madison Square Garden was never part of the plan, it always felt like a place for big movie stars, not for boys from Indore. But sometimes life goes beyond your dreams.” Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Trailer: 'Sakht Launda' Zakir Khan Returns to Tickle Your Funny Bone (Watch Video)

Zakir Khan’s Journey

Zakir rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central India’s Best Stand-Up Comic title. Since then, he has become one of India’s most beloved comedians with hit specials like Haq Se Single, Tathastu and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. His grounded, relatable humour in Hindi has helped shape a new era of Indian comedy, one that just reached its biggest international stage yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).