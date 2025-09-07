Stand-up comedy star Zakir Khan has announced that he will be stepping away from his packed stage schedule to focus on his health. The comedian, loved for his relatable humour and heartfelt performances, shared the update with his fans through an Instagram story titled “The Health Update” on Saturday. Zakir Khan Creates History As First Indian Comic To Perform Hindi Stand-Up at Madison Square Garden, Calls Parents on Stage in Emotional Moment (Watch Video)

Zakir Khan Takes Break From Stage Shows Over Health Issues – See Post

Zakir Khan Reveals Year-Long Health Struggle

Zakir, age 38 revealed that he has been struggling with health issues for nearly a year but continued to work due to prior commitments and audience expectations. “I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flight, and of course, no timetable for meals. I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it was important to do at that time,” he shared. Simone Ashley and Zakir Khan US Open 2025 Viral Photos! Indian Comedian and the ‘Bridgerton’ Star's Courtside Moments Create Buzz Online.

Zakir Khan Announces Break To Focus on Health

While Zakir expressed his deep love for performing live, he said his body now needs rest, “I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I don’t wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. But now I feel, before it’s too late, I better take it now,” he wrote.

Zakir Khan To Wrap Up Limited ‘Papa Yaar’ India Tour

Before taking his long break, Zakir will complete a limited India tour titled Papa Yaar, which will run from October 24 to January 11 next year. “Hence, this time we will do an India tour in limited cities, I won’t be able to add more shows, and after doing this special record, I’ve been advised to go on a long break,” he added. We Finally Know the Mystery Man Simone Ashley Kissed at US Open 2025; and Guess Who Sat Beside Them! 'Sakht Launda' Zakir Khan (View Post)

Zakir Khan’s ‘Papa Yaar’ Tour Skips Indore

The tour Papa Yaar will cover select cities including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Mangalore. Interestingly, he clarified that there would be no shows in Indore this time and urged fans to attend his Bhopal performance instead.

