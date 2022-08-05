Zee TV show Mithai is doing well for itself and has quite a good following. The show stars Debattama Saha and Ashish Bhardwaj in the lead roles and narrates a tale of two opposite personalities. The show completed 100 episodes today. Though the whole cast and crew has been working round the clock to entertain their audience, it looks like the team of Mithai took a short break recently and had a mini celebration with a small cake-cutting ceremony. Kumkum Bhagya: Pulkit Bangia Replaces Zeeshan Khan in Zee TV’s Popular Show.

Take a look:

Debattama Saha mentioned, “Mithai is a beautiful story, and I am overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that we’ve got from the audience till now. It is only because of their endless support that we’ve reached this milestone. In fact, it sometimes feels unreal that we have already completed 100 episodes. While I have loved playing the role of Mithai, I am excited about exploring new aspects of my character and I wish to entertain our audience thoroughly.” Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Spoiler Update: Barfi Devi, Chacha and Chachi Get Exposed in Front of the Entire Family in Zee TV's Popular Show.

While the team had a gala time as the show completed 100 episodes, a lot of drama is set to keep the viewers engaged in the upcoming episodes. In fact, a major twist is in store for the viewers as Girish and Apeksha come up with a plan to separate Siddharth from Mithai.

