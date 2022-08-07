It's just been a few days that Zee TV show Mithai completed 100 episodes and has got a strong fanbase of its own. The main lead Siddharth played by Aashish Bharadwaj and Mithai played by Debmata Shah are turning out to be a beloved couple on television. Zee TV Show Mithai Starring Debattama Saha and Ashish Bhardwaj Completes 100 Episodes!

While the plot of Mithai gets more and more interesting, with new business coming the way of the character, it is confirmed that the couple along with Yatindra Chaturvedi and Shelly Shukla will soon be seen for a Janmashtami sequence in the serial Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan alongside Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, and Sambhabana Mohanthy. Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Shabir Ahluwalia Is All Set to Play the Lead in the Upcoming ZEE TV Show.

As both the serials are going through a climatic phase it will be a fun sequence to see Mithai and Siddharth alongside their Dadu and Dadi, as they go to celebrate Janmashtami with Radha, Mohan, Damini, and their entire cast. We can’t wait to see what plot unfolds when the serial telecasts. This will surely be an episode all the Mithai fans would love to watch to experience the chemistry between two great duos Siddharth-Mithai and Radha-Mohan.

Mithai airs on ZeeTV from Monday to Saturday at 7:00 pm.

