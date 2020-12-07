It is always great to see Amit Sadh on the screen. Now, the actor will be seen headlining the new web-series, Zidd. He stars as a army veteran who has lost the mobility in the lower half of his body. The series will not only follow the story of his valour and how he faces this challenge but will also navigate how his romance will survive this hardship. Amrita Puri plays the female lead. Sushant Singh also stars in the series. Amit Sadh Shares He Attempted Suicide Not Once But Four Times.

This is the first teaser so we don't get to see much but there is a lot happening on screen. We see that Amit's character gets tortured. He also has go through various types of trainings. Talking about his role Amit had said, "Zidd is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers. I would like to dedicate this to our country, to our citizens and each and every soldier of our country. Yeh jo Zidd hai, yeh mera sab ko salaam hai. This is the biggest honour as a citizen and as an artist. It is beyond acting to wear the uniform again and to be telling another real story of the valour, courage, strength and sacrifices that armed forces men and women make." Amit Sadh Shares Decade Old Picture of Himself to Express Gratitude.

Watch The Teaser for Zidd Here:

Vishal Mangalorkar has directed the series. He seems to have done a fab job. The story sounds interesting. The backdrop of army makes it more interesting. The visuals looks stunning. Kudos to the director of photography. The background music is also impressive. If the series is ass good as the teaser, we have a winner of 2020.

Zidd is produced by produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. Talking about the series, Boney has said, "When Akash and Joy narrated the story of Zidd to me, I was overwhelmed with josh and tears at the same time. Zidd is a great human story of valour and determination in the backdrop of the esteemed Special Forces of our great Indian Army and these are the times when this story is even more relevant. Zee has always been a great partner for me and I wish the Zee5 team all the best and feel proud to present this story. "

