Chennai, April 8: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially taken over the security cover for Tamil actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President, C. Joseph Vijay. This development follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision in February to provide ‘Y’ category security to the actor, based on a threat perception report submitted by central intelligence agencies. The security cover will be applicable only within Tamil Nadu and includes round-the-clock protection by Personal Security Officers (PSOs), an armed guard at his residence, and security at other places of stay.

Sources said the CRPF’s VIP security wing has now assumed responsibility for this assignment. Under the ‘Y’ category security protocol, Vijay will be accompanied by a team of seven to eight armed CRPF personnel, including two commandos, when he travels across Tamil Nadu. The cover also includes two security vehicles and additional local police support, as needed. Vijay, 50, is among India’s most prominent film personalities and was ranked the country’s second-highest celebrity taxpayer by Fortune India Magazine last year. Tamil Superstar, TVK Founder Vijay Hosts Iftar Party During Holy Month of Ramzan in Chennai (See Pics and Video).

Having started his career as a child actor, he made his debut as a lead actor in the 1992 Tamil film "Naalaiya Theerpu", directed by his father, S.A. Chandrasekhar. Vijay announced his formal entry into politics with the launch of the TVK, just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Legal Trouble for Thalapathy Vijay! Complaint Filed Against TVK Leader and Tamil Superstar for ‘Insulting’ Muslims at Iftar Party in Chennai.

His final film as an actor, "Jana Nayagan", directed by H. Vinoth, is expected to mark his complete transition from cinema to politics. Vijay’s political foray has already made waves in Tamil Nadu, with his party positioning itself against both the ruling DMK in the state and the BJP at the Centre. His entry has prompted significant restructuring within the state’s two dominant Dravidian parties - the DMK and the AIADMK - as they prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).