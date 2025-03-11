Tamil superstar and TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief Thalapathy Vijay hosted a grand Iftar ceremony for his fans and party members on Friday (March 7). The fast-breaking gathering took place at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah, Chennai. The event was meant to be a peaceful communal gathering celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, but it has now sparked major controversy after the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath filed a formal complaint against Vijay for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. Ramadan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay Wears Skull Cap As He Hosts Iftar Party in Chennai (See Pics and Watch Video).

Complaint Filed Against Thalapathy Vijay for Disrespecting Muslims at His Iftar Gathering

According to the latest media reports, Syed Kous, the treasurer of Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath, has alleged that the gathering hosted by Thalapathy Vijay disrespected the sentiments of the Muslim community. He said, "Muslims were insulted at the Iftar programme organised by Vijay. We believe the participation of drunkards and rowdies who had nothing to do with the fasting or Iftar has insulted Muslims."

He also criticised the security measures at the gathering, alleging that the foreign guards treated attendees disrespectfully. He also urged authorities to take action against the Jana Nayagan actor and said that the complaint was not filed for publicity but to ensure that incidents like these don't happen again. The complaint also slammed the Tamil superstar for arriving 90 minutes early to the event, causing trouble for other attendees. Tamil Superstar, TVK Founder Vijay Hosts Iftar Party During Holy Month of Ramzan in Chennai (See Pics and Video).

At the Iftar gathering, Thalapathy Vijay was seen wearing a white skull cap and participating in the evening prayers along with thousands of others who broke their fast. Photos and videos of the Tamil superstar participating in the Iftari rituals went viral on the internet.

