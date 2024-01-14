Water Mafia Review: Our country is right now in an economic paradox where we boast of finding ourselves among developed countries, while simultaneously we can't deny that parts of our population in crucial cities like Mumbai and Delhi still struggle to access basic commodities. Vice India's latest documentary, Water Mafia, in association with Docubay, not only sheds light on the struggles of the poor and underprivileged in these big cities but also reveals how unscrupulous individuals exploit these systemic gaps, taking advantage of people's desperation to amass significant wealth for themselves. Water Mafia: DocuBay and VICE Studio Present New Investigative Documentary That Sheds Light on the Illegal Trade of Water Across India Cities.

Just when I believed I couldn't encounter any more impactful quotes, 'Jal hai toh kal hai' (only if there is water, is there a tomorrow) emerges, resonating with poignancy and a cautionary undertone. The fact that this phrase comes from Laxman Gole, a reformed gangster from Mumbai, whose grounded insights into the workings of the water mafia and their impact on the less privileged are quite hard-hitting, adds layers to its significance.

Watch the Trailer of Water Mafia:

The documentary offers diverse perspectives, providing insights into the extent of the issue. Senior investigative journalist Vivek Agarwal delves into the meticulous operations of the water mafia and the staggering profits they generate. AAP corporator from Delhi, Raja Ram Gautam, shares a harrowing experience of how his fight against the water mafia almost cost him his life one night. The documentary also sheds light on illegally constructed colonies in cities, presenting firsthand accounts of the residents' struggles. Additionally, Water Mafia underscores the impact of rampant urbanisation and water body pollution, contributing to the influence of a powerful criminal lobby. DocuBay Announces Original Documentary Slate, Greenlights Six Projects With More in Pipeline.

Naman Govil's documentary not only serves as an insightful examination of one of the most corrupt practices in major metropolitan cities but also delivers stunning visuals (cinematography: Shelly Sharma). Whether capturing expansive shots of the slums in Dharavi or presenting a serene image of Gole gazing into the ocean, the documentary creates a poignant paradox for an island city where some areas still pay exorbitantly for water. What's worse, as the headlines show near the end of the documentary, is that this is not an issue that only Mumbai and Delhi are struggling with, but also other parts of the country.

Final Thoughts

Be it Bhavesh Joshi, Marjawaan, or the recent Fukrey 3, the issue of the water mafia has been addressed in quite a few Bollywood films. But if you need truly powerful, true-to-life accounts of how the criminal operation impacts society, especially the poor and the desperate, it is imperative to check out Water Mafia. In merely 45 minutes, Naman Govil's documentary packs a punch with its hard-hitting, insightful take on the operations and repercussions of the water mafia on society, and hopefully makes you look beyond the frivolous distractions that political factions want to keep you busy with and look at the actual problems our own folks are facing on a daily basis. Water Mafia is streaming on Docubay.

Rating: 4.5

