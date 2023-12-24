This year in the world of television, several celebrities made headlines for various reasons, capturing the attention of fans and the media alike. This year has been nothing short of eventful for several TV personalities who managed to grab the headlines and capture the audience’s attention. From Rubina Dilaik’s joyous announcement of her pregnancy, bringing excitement and warmth to her fans, to Elvish Yadav’s snake venom case, which added an unexpected twist to the year, TV celebs made waves across various news platforms. Whether it was personal milestones, professional achievements or unexpected turns, these TV celebs managed to stay in the spotlight. Year Ender 2023: From Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Barun Sobti's Kohrra, 7 Best OTT Shows That We Truly Loved This Year and Where to Watch Them Online!

2023 has turned out to be a memorable and noteworthy chapter for many television stars. Let's take a look at the celebrities from the small screen industry who made headlines this year.

Rubina Dilaik

It was in September of this year when Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced that they were all set to embrace parenthood. Then, in November, the couple shared that they were expecting twin babies, further leaving their fans excited. The Bigg Boss 14 winner welcomed twin baby girls in December.

TejRan

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, affectionately known as TejRan, were regarded as one of the most adorable couples, leaving fans in awe of their blossoming relationship. However, speculations began circulating online, suggesting that all was not well between the Bigg Boss 15 fame couple, fuelling breakup rumours. In an interaction with ZOOM TV, Karan addressed and dispelled all the rumours by stating, "People just come up with their own conclusions."

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, a renowned YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, recently became the center of attention following a snake venom case. In November, Noida police officials filed an FIR against him and five others, alleging the illegal possession of venomous snakes. Reports suggested that these snakes and their venoms were associated with unlawful activities, specifically illegal rave parties. Despite the accusations, Elvish vehemently denied any involvement in such 'illegal activities'.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya pleasantly surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting their first child. It was in May when the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress shared the joyous news of her pregnancy. The couple, who exchanged vows in July 2021, welcomed their baby girl in September.

End Of Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover’s Feud

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have finally put an end to their six-year-long feud. The major fallout occurred between the two during a flight back to Mumbai from Australia after a show, resulting in Sunil quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, the duo is set to charm the audience once again with a new comedy show on Netflix.

