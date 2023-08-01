In an unprecedented move, Jade Finance, a leading financial services provider, has recently moved from lender to educator. The company recently announced the launch of an innovative educational platform aimed at promoting financial literacy among individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

A swift departure from traditional lending practices, Jade Finance is challenging industry leaders by doing something that hasn’t been done before.

“Borrowing money is a short term solution,” A representative from Jade Finance shares, “and the truth is that many lending agencies would love to keep their clients in the dark about how to be more financially responsible. Financial literacy will inadvertently hurt the market, so why would anyone sabotage their own market? But Jade Finance is more than just a lending agency, we want to empower vulnerable minorities with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed and responsible decisions, especially when it pertains to their finances.”

The platform's primary goal is to address the widespread financial literacy deficit that plagues modern society. According to a recent study, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that a significant amount of adults lack essential skills to make informed choices. Alarmed by this rising trend, Jade Finance is taking it upon themselves to provide accessible and comprehensive financial education for the betterment of society and so that individuals may have greater control over their financial well-being.

The platform that Jade Finance has established is extremely accessible - this means that individuals regardless of tech-savvy level will find their interface user-friendly, with the information they are looking for available at their fingertips, covering topics from budgeting to managing debt. Aside from insightful articles, users will also have access to interactive quizzes and video tutorials which will make learning both fun and rewarding.

The team at Jade Finance has enlisted the help of certified financial experts and academics who have contributed their expertise to curating content that aligns with what constitutes financial literacy. This collaboration ensures that only credible and up-to-date information is accessible on the platform that Jade Finance has built, which also doubles as a community. Users can also engage with other learners on the platform in order to share their experiences or to ask advice from financial professionals. The platform’s forums are moderated in order to create a safe platform that encourages meaningful discussions around financial matters.

Money is something that is featured heavily in human lives and following that importance, Jade Finance feels that financial literacy should be a basic human right and have created this platform to be free of charge to all users.

“When we think accessible, we think about how easy it is to obtain certain information, whether people have the skills needed in order to access them. Oftentimes, barriers come in the form of technological barriers, but what about financial ones? Financial barriers are just as real, if not, a bigger barrier to many, so we decided to make our platform accessible in all ways that matter,” Richard Jefferies the Managing Director of Jade Finance was quoted as saying in regards to their newly launched financial education platform.

