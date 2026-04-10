Warner Bros. Games and HBO have officially announced Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, a new combat strategy mobile game set in the acclaimed fantasy universe. The title will serve as a direct prequel to the events of the television series House of the Dragon, focusing on the era of the Targaryen dynasty when dragons were at the peak of their power in Westeros.

Players will take on the role of a dragon rider during a period set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. The game invites players to raise their own dragons, build armies, and engage in large-scale tactical battles across familiar locations from the George R.R. Martin lore. GTA 6 Release Date, Latest Leaks.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire - Official Announcement Trailer

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

The announcement was accompanied by a cinematic trailer featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen and showcasing the high-fidelity dragon models that are central to the experience. According to the developers, the gameplay revolves around a mix of base building, resource management, and real-time dragon combat, allowing for both single-player campaigns and multiplayer alliances.

Dragonfire aims to provide a deeper look into the internal conflicts of the Great Houses that eventually led to the legendary "Dance of the Dragons" civil war. Players will be able to customise their dragons and unlock unique abilities to gain an advantage in the battle for the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Pre-registration and Access

The game is developed by Zynga’s BossAlien studio in partnership with Warner Bros. Games. It is scheduled for a global release on both iOS and Android platforms later this year. Pre-registration has already opened on the App Store and Google Play Store, with early adopters eligible for exclusive in-game rewards, including starter resources and unique cosmetic items for their dragons.

While the game follows a free-to-play model, it will include optional in-game purchases. Interested players can find the direct pre-registration links on the official game website and mobile application stores to ensure they are among the first to access the title upon its launch.

Background of the Game of Thrones Franchise

This launch marks the latest expansion of the Game of Thrones brand into the mobile gaming market, following the success of previous titles such as Game of Thrones: Conquest and Game of Thrones: Legends. Dragonfire is specifically designed to leverage the popularity of the House of the Dragon series, which is currently preparing for its second season. Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Bonuses: Rockstar Games Announces Free Cosmetic Rewards and Trader Incentives Through April.

By grounding the game in the specific historical context of the Targaryen era, the developers hope to attract both long-time fans of the novels and new viewers of the television adaptations

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