MECCHA CHAMELEON: How To Play and Ace the Viral Hide-and-Seek Painting Game

MECCHA CHAMELEON, an online hide-and-seek multiplayer game developed by Japanese solo creator lemorion_1224, has gained attention for its unusual blend of stealth gameplay and creative painting mechanics. In each match, players disguise themselves by painting their character to blend into the environment before seekers attempt to find them within a time limit.

While the premise appears simple, players say mastering the game requires understanding colour, lighting, and visual perception rather than relying on basic camouflage alone. GTA 6 Release Date, Price, Characters & Leaks; All You Need to Know.

MECCHA CHAMELEON Gameplay Video

Le jeu MECCHA CHAMELEON est enfin sorti ce matin sur Steam à moins de 5 euros ! Un jeu de cache cache multijoueur où tu peins sur ton corps avec une palette de couleurs pour te cacher dans le décor. Le jeu a déjà + de 600 review avec 70% de positives pic.twitter.com/nvf9WWqY9F — Deadzach 🐸 🇰🇷 (@deadzach44) June 10, 2026

MECCHA CHAMELEON Game: How a Round Works

Every match follows a structured format. The host selects a map and game mode, after which hiders are given a preparation phase to move around the level, paint their characters, and lock in a pose. Seekers remain inactive during this time.

Once the hunt begins, seekers are released to locate and tag hidden players before the timer expires. Hiders win by surviving until the end of the round, while seekers win by finding all players. At the end of each match, a results screen reveals hiding spots, often leading to unexpected and humorous outcomes. A Camera on the Forehead for USD 3 an Hour: Meet the Indian Workers Training AI Robots.

How to Play MECCHA CHAMELEON: Learn the Paint Tool First

The paint system is central to gameplay and is considered essential for success. Players access the tool using the F key, which opens a detailed interface similar to a basic art program. The eyedropper tool allows players to sample exact colours from surrounding surfaces rather than guessing shades.

Players are advised to sample the specific surface they plan to hide against, as lighting conditions can significantly alter colour perception. The HSV sliders allow fine adjustments to match shadows and highlights. Metallic and roughness settings also affect how light reflects off the character, with improper settings often making even correctly coloured disguises stand out.

Colour Alone Is Not Enough

Experienced players emphasize that seekers look for shapes rather than just colours. Even a perfect colour match can fail if the character silhouette remains too obvious. Adjusting shading based on light direction helps create depth and avoids a flat appearance.

Breaking up the character’s outline is also important, as uniform colouring can make the player easier to detect.

Check Your Disguise in Third Person

One of the most common mistakes among new players is relying solely on first-person perspective when evaluating their disguise.

Before the preparation phase ends, players are encouraged to rotate the camera fully around their character to check for inconsistencies such as mismatched colours or visible white gaps between limbs. These small details can make a disguised player stand out during the search phase.

Hide Like an Object, Not a Player

Effective players avoid hiding flat against walls, as these positions are often checked first by seekers.

Instead, successful strategies involve blending into the environment as everyday objects such as paintings, vases, or decorative items. This works because seekers are less likely to question familiar shapes within the environment. The brief hesitation this creates can often determine the outcome of a round.

Playing With Friends and Technical Notes

The game supports lobbies of 2 to 10 players and is considered most enjoyable when played with voice communication.

Players should also ensure all participants are running the same version of the game, as mismatched versions can prevent multiplayer sessions from connecting. The game is currently available on Windows only.

Quick Tips for New Players

Use the eyedropper tool instead of guessing colours

Match lighting direction, not just surface colour

Adjust metallic and roughness settings carefully

Always inspect your character in third person before hiding

Think in shapes, not just colours

Avoid obvious wall-hiding positions

Watch for white gaps in your model

With practice, players who master the paint system and learn to think in terms of shape and lighting can significantly improve their chances of surviving each round. The game rewards observation and creativity as much as speed or reflexes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).