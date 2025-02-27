A 34-year-old woman has claimed she developed a rare bone-rotting disease called multifocal avascular necrosis (AVN) after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, Daily Mail reported. The woman, Brittany Burnette, says the vaccine triggered an immune response that caused blood clots, cutting off blood supply to her bones, leading her to undergo over a dozen surgeries to replace affected bones, including her hips, shoulders, knees, and feet. Burnette, who can no longer drive her children to school, expressed her heartbreak over the loss of the life she once envisioned. AstraZeneca Withdraws COVID-19 Vaccine Worldwide, Cites Commercial Reasons Amid Side-Effect Row.

Woman claims she has had a dozen surgeries to replace her bones, which are rotting, allegedly due to the covid vaccine. 34-year-old mother Brittany Burnette says she developed a bone-rotting disease after taking the Pfizer vaccine in 2021. Burnette says she started replacing… pic.twitter.com/k8YemVFvOG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2025

