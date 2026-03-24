Ashok Kharat and Soham Naik Viral Videos Why are They Compared to the Epstein Files (File Image)

In recent weeks, the names Ashok Kharat and Soham Naik have dominated headlines across Maharashtra and Goa. The emergence of disturbing viral videos and allegations of organised exploitation has led political leaders and netizens alike to dub these investigations as India’s own "Epstein Files." While the original Epstein case involved an international trafficking ring, these local scandals share a chilling commonality: the alleged use of digital archives to exert power and exploit the vulnerable.

The Ashok Kharat Viral CCTV Videos: "Captain AKA Astrologer" Under Scrutiny

Ashok Kharat, a 67-year-old former Merchant Navy officer turned self-styled astrologer, was arrested on March 18, 2026, in Nashik. Known as "Captain," Kharat allegedly built a ₹100-crore empire by luring women under the guise of spiritual guidance and "Aghori" rituals. Read More: Ashok Kharat Viral CCTV Video: New Clip Shows Self-styled Godman Abusing Girl Infront of Mother.

The "List" of 100+ Videos: Much like the Epstein flight logs, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) has reportedly seized devices containing over 100 video clips. These videos allegedly show women being sedated and exploited.

High-Profile Fallout: The case led to the high-profile resignation of Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, following viral footage of her performing rituals for Kharat. Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Rupali Chakankar Resigns As Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief After Nashik Godman Controversy.

The "SIT Secret Location": SIT (Special Investigation Team) in Nashik has moved Ashok Kharat to an undisclosed location for questioning to maintain "extreme secrecy", a move that has deepened the "Epstein-style cover-up" theories on social media.

Political Implications: Opposition leader Sanjay Raut (Sena UBT) explicitly used the term "Epstein Files," claiming the videos implicate powerful figures and could potentially destabilise the state government.

Sanjay Raut (Sena UBT) Compares Ashok Kharat CCTV Footage With Epstein Files

The Soham Naik Curchorem Viral Video Case: Digital Predation in Goa

While Kharat’s case involves spiritual manipulation, the Soham Naik case in Curchorem, South Goa, highlights the dangers of digital harassment and political privilege among the youth. Also Read: Goa S*x Scandal: Soham Sushant Naik Arrested For S*xually Abusing 25-30 Minor Girls.

The Accused: Soham Sushant Naik (20) is the son of a local Municipal Councillor. His arrest on March 22, 2026, followed intense public pressure and protests outside the Curchorem police station.

The Allegations: Naik is accused of recording and circulating "lewd" videos of at least 16 girls, several of whom are minors. These videos were allegedly distributed via Telegram and WhatsApp channels.

Public Outrage: Locals have demanded a "Curchorem Bandh," fearing that Naik's political connections might lead to a suppressed investigation, a fear mirrored in the Epstein narrative.

Police Invoke POCSO Act Against Soham Naik: Watch Police Statement:

Why the "Epstein" Comparison with Ashok Kharat and Soham Naik Cases?

The parallel isn't just about the crimes; it’s about the infrastructure of the scandal:

Ashok Kharat and Soham Naik Videos The Epstein File Parallel Systemic Evidence The existence of a "repository" or "pen drive" containing evidence of multiple victims, including minors. Power Dynamics Allegations that the accused were shielded by political, religious, or administrative elites. Blackmail Potential The fear that the seized videos contain "big names," acts as a tool for political leverage. Viral Scams Like the Epstein files, these names are now being used as "clickbait" by scammers to spread malware.

The Dark Side of the Ashok Kharat and Soham Naik Viral Video Trends

As these names trend across social media, a secondary "digital epidemic" has emerged. Cybercriminals and scammers are leveraging the public's curiosity by circulating links that claim to host the "Full Leaked Video" or the "Complete CCTV Video Download" related to Ashok Kharat and Soham Naik. These links, often found in the comments sections of X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and dedicated Telegram channels, are frequently phishing traps or malware delivery systems. Clicking these links often leads to:

Credential Theft: Fake login pages designed to steal Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp credentials.

Malware Injection: Background downloads that can compromise mobile security and access banking data.

Subscription Scams: Redirects that trick users into signing up for expensive, unwanted SMS services.

We at LatestLY warn that the "full videos" promised in these posts rarely exist in the public domain, as most are currently under police seal. For news readers, these viral "leaks" are a stark reminder of how high-profile scandals are weaponised by bad actors to target unsuspecting users. Also Read: Is Ashok Kharat Viral Video Nashik Download Link Real or Clickbait Scam? Here's the Truth.

The SIT investigations into both Kharat and Naik are ongoing. As police scan mobile devices and bank accounts, the public remains on edge, waiting to see if the "list" of names rumoured to be in these videos will ever be made public. For the victims, the label "Epstein Files" represents a hope for a high-level cleanup of what they describe as a "honey trap" culture that has thrived under the shadow of power.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).